An Indian man whose name sounds the same as Covid has shared his experience travelling out of his country during the global pandemic

The man named Kovid Kapoor have had to explain to people that he has no links with Covid-19 even though the two names sound alike

But Kovid has also revealed that his name means "scholar" and has nothing whatsoever to do what a virus

Kovid Kapoor is an Indian who runs a travel agency helping people plan holidays. But the problem is that his name sounds exactly the same as Covid, the pandemic currently ravaging the whole world.

Expectedly, a mere pronunciation of the name makes many to panic greatly. Kovid has had a hard time explaining to people that he has nothing whatsoever to do with the Covid-19 virus.

Kovid Kapoor whose name means "learned". Photo credit: Kovid Kapoor

Boldly written on his Twitter handle is an inscription that reads:

"My name is Kovid and I'm not a virus."

Kovid Kapoor travels out of India since the beginning of the pandemic

But Kovid who is the co-founder of Holidify was surprised when he travelled outside his country for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out. In a viral tweet, he said a lot of people were amused by the sound of his name. His words:

"Went outside India for the first time since COVID and got a bunch of people amused by my name. Face with tears of joy. Future foreign trips are going to be fun! For those on this thread, wondering what my name actually means - it means scholar/learned."

Twitter users react

Reactions have followed his tweet with many people expressing surprise at what his name turns out to mean. A few of the reactions go as follows:

@sinhasmruti:

"Thanks for the clarification. I was wondering what the meaning of your name is."

@kovidkapoor:

"You should have changed ur spelling to Kowith .. makes more sense in pronunciation."

@nrc2021_india:

"Yes that we will understand.. but people abroad Will still call you Covid."

