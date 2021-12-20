Professor Kenyon Willson is not entirely shocked that a cash prize he hid in a locker where his student's semester syllabus was kept is still left intact at the end of the term

Aware that no student actually reads the syllabus which outlines class activities for the term, the professor decided to test and see if any student would read it and win his $50 prize

At the end of the term, he still found the $50 bill intact because no student bothered to check the locker where the syllabus was kept

Just as no one ever reads terms and conditions when filling a bank form, students also don't read the syllabus which outlines subjects and activities for the term.

According to CNN, Kenyon Willson, a professor at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga decided to prove this with a test.

Professor Kenyon Wilson tested his students and they failed. Credit: CNN

Students don't read the syllabus

Profesor Wison added a $50 bill cash award in the place where the term syllabus was kept. It was to be a reward for any student who would lucky to open the locker and who wants to read the syllabus.

He wrote on a paper attached to the money asking anyone who found it to let him know by dropping their name. No one found it.

The teacher was not surprised that at the end of the term examination the money was still left in the place, meaning no student read the syllabus. He said:

"It an academic trope that no one reads the syllabus. It's analogous to the terms and conditions when you're installing software, everyone clicks that they've read it when no one ever does."

On why he decided to attach a monetary prize to the syllabus this time around, Professor Wilson who is the Associate Head of Performing Arts said some information had changed in the syllabus prompting him to do something to get the students to read it this time around. He wrote in a Facebook post:

"My semester-long experiment has come to an end. At the start of the term, I placed $50 in one of our lockers and included the locker number & combination in my syllabus for a class with over 70 enrolled. Today I retrieved the unclaimed treasure. What academic shenanigans should I try next?"

