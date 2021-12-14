KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has shared an interesting photo, celebrating a man and his daughter who are both pilots in the company

The airline said while the man, Mr Bart joined the company in October 1997, his daughter, Lisa joined some 24 years later in October 2019

In August 202, both father and daughter manned a flight during which the impressive picture was taken

Aviation giant, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has shared a lovely throwback picture of a man and his daughter who are both pilots in the company. The man named Bart has worked as a pilot for the company for close to 26 years.

His daughter named Lisa decided to follow in her dad's footsteps as she became a pilot too. She joined KLM in October 2019. After then, dad and daughter both manned the same flight in August 2020.

Lisa as child in her dad's plane and Lisa co-piloting a plane with her dad, Bart. Credit: KLM Royal Dutch Airline

Source: Facebook

To celebrate the epic event, the flying family recreated an old photo taken when Lisa was just a child on her dad's flight.

The airline captioned the photo:

"Sometimes, following in your dad's footsteps can lead you to the most beautiful corners of the world."

How dad and daughter both came to work at KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

Explaining how dad and daughter came to be pilots, KLM wrote on Facebook:

"Meet Lisa and Bart, both pilots on the Boeing 777 and 787. They shared their first flight together in August 2020: to Sao Paulo, Lisa as a Second Officer and Bart as a First Officer. Lisa started flying at KLM in October 2019, while Bart first joined 24 years earlier! First, he signed up for the Roayl Netherland Airforce, flying T-38's and later F-16's till October 1997. He couldn't get enough of flying, so he applied at KLM and became a second officer on the Boeing 747 until 2006, became a co-pilot and joined the Boeing 737 crew in 2009 and explored the skies in Boeing 777 and 787 since then. Bart is very happy Lisa decided to become a pilot too."

Mr Bart expressed joy that his daughter decided to follow in his footstep. He said:

"It is a very big compliment if your child chooses to follow in your footsteps and I'm incredibly proud and happy"

Why I decided to become a pilot like my dad

On her part, Lisa said she decided to become a pilot because as a child, she joined her dad to explore the skies and she enjoyed the adventure. She said:

"As a child, I used to join my dad in many of his adventures and so the idea of flying myself became more and more interesting. I think KLM is the best company to work for, so the choice to go to KLM Flight Academy in 2017, was easily made."

