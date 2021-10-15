A lovely couple is a true testament that social media is not just for fun but can also change lives for the better

This is a beautiful story shared online after a couple exchanged a few direct messages and decided to get married

According to many people, some direct messages are annoying but some are still hopeful of receiving one from a potential hubby

“Answer your DMs bethuna” is a clarion call made by Kulani on social media. The frequent social networker says answering your direct messages could turn your life around.

A beautiful love story

The Twitter account holder has shared a beautiful story of a couple that met on social media and they recently tied the knot. According to @KulaniCool, he has also shared a screenshot of the chat possibly between the two lovers.

It seems the guy asked the beautiful lady to take her out for lunch and the woman agreed as they wanted to know each other better. He captioned his recent post:

“Answer your DMs bethuna.”

Another couple that met online has exchanged vows. Image: @KulaniCool/Twitter

Source: UGC

The post reads:

@Kabelodick said:

“This gives us hope, let me also look for my future on this app.”

@Cyens said:

“A lot of ladies want you on this app, it's a matter of you choosing one of them...”

@S11E11B11A said:

“Me being me, I would’ve instantly stopped responding when he called me “Betty Waka” and the “lala” that followed thereafter.”

@Tillytetelo said:

“Clearly it won’t work out for me coz bo ‘lala ‘and ‘honey bee’ will turn me off.”

@Mdokodi said:

“I think everything becomes easy when the right person says the wrong thing and you don't even care because they're giving you attention. You take it hoping once the ice is broken, the conversation will improve and find common ground.”

@LadyL_ZAR said:

“Can y'all get to the point also please. Bo "hi beautiful" "hi" doesn't cut it. Sibadala and sibusy.”

@Peekayperfect said:

“Ai thina sithola abo hud, wud.”

Q@badBangalo said:

“Ofcos they'd get married, I mean look at those long conversations and the lady never asked for Date/airtime.... they don't make them like this anymore.”

@Masentlemo said:

“Not everyone will be this fortunate.”

How I met my wife online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man Abraham Oke spoke to Legit TV’s Damilare Okunola about how he met his wife on Facebook.

He revealed that the first time he sent her ‘Hi’, the lady thought he was a criminal that wanted to lure her. Oke backed off and told God that if she is really his wife, no man will take her from him.

Two years after, he returned to her DM and sent another “Hi”. The lady gave him attention and their love story started.

Source: Legit.ng