Suspected gunmen attacked Mishkaham Yohanna Jatau Samkwar at his Daffo residence on the night of October 13, 2026

The shooting came just a day after the community leader's son was released from kidnappers who abducted him earlier in October

Community Peace Observers chairman raised alarm over near-daily killings in Bokkos, saying violence had become normalised among residents

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Plateau State - A community leader in Plateau State has died after suspected gunmen broke into his home and shot him, in what officials say appears to be a revenge attack connected to a recent kidnapping in the same family.

Mishkaham Yohanna Jatau Samkwar, the traditional leader of the Mwaghavul people in Bokkos Local Government Area, was shot in the leg at his home in Daffo on the night of October 13, 2026.

Gunmen kill community leader at home in Plateau

Source: Original

As reported by Daily Trust, he was taken to a hospital in Daffo before being transferred to a cottage hospital in Mangu, where he later died from his injuries.

Son kidnapped days before fatal attack

Bulus Dabit, National President of the Mwaghavul Development Association, drew a direct link between the attack and the abduction of the community leader's son, Zuhumnan Nanle, who had been kidnapped in Daffo on October 3, 2026.

"His son was released on the 12 October, 2026. This release was followed immediately by an attack on the family during which the Mishkaham was shot on the evening of 13 October 2026. It is very clear that the recent attackers are the kidnappers," Dabit said.

The Mwaghavul Development Association condemned what it described as targeted violence against its people.

The group called for "the immediate arrest and prosecution of the suspects by relevant security agencies and the judiciary respectively," and demanding "an immediate stoppage of the selective killing of our people."

Security crisis in Bokkos deepens

Kefas Mallai, Chairman of the Community Peace Observers in Bokkos LGA, also confirmed the incident and described the circumstances of the attack.

"They came to his house at night and shot him in the leg. He was rushed to a hospital in Daffo, but he was later referred to another hospital. Unfortunately, he died," Mallai said.

Mallai painted a grim picture of security in the area, warning that persistent attacks had dulled residents' sense of alarm.

"The incidents are too many in Bokkos. Almost every day, somebody is killed or something happens. The situation is becoming normalised to the extent that people no longer report every incident because they have become used to hearing about killings," he said.

Despite the violence, Mallai noted that life in Bokkos had not come to a standstill.

"People are still moving about, markets are open and businesses are going on. People cannot stop running their businesses because of fear, even though the security situation remains a concern," he added.

No arrests had been announced at the time of this report. Security agencies in Plateau State had not issued a public statement on the killing.

Gunmen kill youth leader, injure 2 others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that gunmen killed former Berom Youth Moulders-Association chairman Rwas Paul Danladi on Wednesday evening along the Gashish-Barkin Ladi road.

The BYM confirmed the killing in a statement and said two other people were injured in separate attacks across Berom communities on the same day.

The association called on the Plateau State Government and security agencies to investigate and strengthen surveillance in Barkin Ladi and surrounding areas.

Source: Legit.ng