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FG Targets Steady Electricity to all Nigerians, Commits to Clearing Legacy Debts to Gencos - Tegbe
Nigeria

FG Targets Steady Electricity to all Nigerians, Commits to Clearing Legacy Debts to Gencos - Tegbe

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1 min read

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering reliable electricity to every Nigerian and says it will complete payment of the legacy debts owed to power generation companies (Gencos), while ensuring that vulnerable groups are adequately protected.

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FG targets steady electricity to all Nigerians; commits to clearing legacy debts to Gencos - Tegbe

Source: UGC

The Honourable Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, made this known recently at the Harvard Business School Association of Nigeria (HBSAN) Energy Conference in Lagos. He said about N1.23 trillion of the backlog has been paid so far through bonds, with the balance to be cleared next year.

Tegbe noted that the goal goes beyond settling old debts. The government, he said, is determined to ensure such arrears do not build up again, so that the sector can attract investment and deliver reliable power to homes and businesses across the country.

FG targets steady electricity to all Nigerians; commits to clearing legacy debts to Gencos - Tegbe

Source: UGC

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The commitment reflects the determination of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to deliver a stable and reliable electricity supply for all Nigerians. By clearing its obligations to Gencos and making full use of available generation capacity, the Federal Government is building a stronger, more investment-ready power sector in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda, so that homes, businesses and industries can count on steady power to drive growth and prosperity.

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