What began as a bold infrastructure vision for Ogun State is rapidly evolving into a transformative aviation ecosystem, as plans emerge for international flights from Gateway International Airport to London this summer. During the weekend, Governor Dapo Abiodun unveiled plans to expand facilities around the Gateway International Airport as part of efforts to position Ogun State for increased business and tourism traffic.



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Speaking during the inspection of the airport with the Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, the Governor said the state would complement aviation operations with robust supporting infrastructure, including a conference centre and a 550-room hotel.

He said the additional facilities are intended to attract international events and improve the overall experience for business travellers using the airport.

“This is a long-term investment. We are building around the airport to ensure it supports commerce, tourism and job creation,” Abiodun said.

The governor disclosed that cargo operations had already taken off, with Allied Air currently operating, while Ethiopian Airlines is expected to commence flights soon. He added that another European cargo operator was also finalising plans to begin operations.

To strengthen domestic connectivity, Abiodun said the state-owned Gateway Airlines had acquired two Bombardier CRJ900 aircraft to service routes including Abuja and other major cities.

He expressed optimism that with sustained airline interest and increasing traffic, the airport could rank among the busiest in the country in the near future.

The Chairman of Air Peace, whose airline plans to operate international flights from the airport, said the facility meets the requirements for long-haul operations, citing its runway length and technical capacity.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently commissioned the airport.

Abiodun said the pace of development reflects the state’s commitment to infrastructure that directly supports economic activity and improves connectivity for residents and businesses.

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Source: Legit.ng