National Grid Platform showed that Nigeria’s electricity distribution companies (DisCos) recorded a combined load of 3,415 MW on March 31, 2026 at 9:10 AM

The figures show sharp differences in demand, with Abuja, Ikeja and Eko DisCos together accounting for nearly half of the total

At the other end of the scale, Yola DisCo contributed just 92 MW, underlining the regional imbalance in electricity use

On March 31, 2026 at 9:10 AM, National Grid platform on X showed a combined load of 3,415 MW on Nigeria’s electricity.

The figures highlight how demand is spread across the country, with some regions consuming far more power than others.

Abuja DisCo leads electricity demand with 591 MW, showing strong power consumption in the capital region. Photo credit: OlasankanmiAriyo/Peeterv/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Abuja DisCo registered the highest load at 591 MW, closely followed by Ikeja DisCo with 584 MW. Eko DisCo came next at 499 MW. Together, these three account for nearly half of the total national demand, showing the concentration of electricity use in urban and industrial centres.

Mid‑range disCos

Ibadan DisCo recorded 369 MW, while Benin DisCo and Enugu DisCo stood at 249 MW and 239 MW respectively. Port Harcourt DisCo followed with 215 MW, reflecting moderate demand in these regions.

Kano DisCo (208 MW), Kaduna DisCo (195 MW), and Jos DisCo (174 MW) all reported lower loads compared to their southern counterparts. Yola DisCo had the smallest share at 92 MW, representing just 2.7% of the total.

Ibadan, Benin and Enugu DisCos record mid‑range electricity loads, reflecting steady regional power use. Photo credit: Jose Bernat/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Regional electricity imbalance

The data reveals a clear imbalance between north and south. Southern DisCos collectively consume much more electricity, driven by higher population density and greater industrial activity. In contrast, northern DisCos contribute a smaller share, underlining regional differences in demand.

Nigeria’s electricity demand remains heavily concentrated in a few regions. It is observed that The Big Three – Abuja, Ikeja and Eko – dominate national demand, shaping grid priorities. This pattern highlights the importance of planning for grid stability, ensuring that supply meets the needs of both high‑demand urban centres and lower‑demand regions.

See full list below:

AbujaDisCo - 591 MW

IkejaDisCo - 584 MW

EkoDisCo - 499 MW

IbadanDisCo - 369 MW

BeninDisCo - 249 MW

EnuguDisCo - 239 MW

PHarcourtDisCo - 215 MW

KanoDisCo - 208 MW

KadunaDisCo - 195 MW

JosDisCo - 174 MW

YolaDisCo - 92 MW

Total - 3,415 MW

See the X post below:

How to collect free electricity meter

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government announced that Nigerians in all 36 states, including Abuja, can walk into the nearest electricity supply office to request a free meter and installation. Officials state that this initiative is part of a nationwide reform programme aimed at closing Nigeria’s estimated seven million electricity meter gap.

In January 2026, the Federal Government intensifies efforts to deliver free electricity meter installation across Nigeria’s power sector. Authorities warn electricity distribution companies against extorting consumers during the deployment process.

The government commits to deploying 3.4 million smart meters nationwide under the World Bank–funded Distribution Sector Recovery Programme. The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, makes the government’s position clear during an inspection in Lagos. He inspects a newly imported batch of 500,000 smart meters at APM Terminals, Apapa. Adelabu stresses that consumers must not pay any fee for meter supply or installation.

Source: Legit.ng