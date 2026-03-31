Full List of 11 States Consuming the Highest Electricity in Nigeria
- National Grid Platform showed that Nigeria’s electricity distribution companies (DisCos) recorded a combined load of 3,415 MW on March 31, 2026 at 9:10 AM
- The figures show sharp differences in demand, with Abuja, Ikeja and Eko DisCos together accounting for nearly half of the total
- At the other end of the scale, Yola DisCo contributed just 92 MW, underlining the regional imbalance in electricity use
On March 31, 2026 at 9:10 AM, National Grid platform on X showed a combined load of 3,415 MW on Nigeria’s electricity.
The figures highlight how demand is spread across the country, with some regions consuming far more power than others.
Abuja DisCo registered the highest load at 591 MW, closely followed by Ikeja DisCo with 584 MW. Eko DisCo came next at 499 MW. Together, these three account for nearly half of the total national demand, showing the concentration of electricity use in urban and industrial centres.
Mid‑range disCos
Ibadan DisCo recorded 369 MW, while Benin DisCo and Enugu DisCo stood at 249 MW and 239 MW respectively. Port Harcourt DisCo followed with 215 MW, reflecting moderate demand in these regions.
Kano DisCo (208 MW), Kaduna DisCo (195 MW), and Jos DisCo (174 MW) all reported lower loads compared to their southern counterparts. Yola DisCo had the smallest share at 92 MW, representing just 2.7% of the total.
Regional electricity imbalance
The data reveals a clear imbalance between north and south. Southern DisCos collectively consume much more electricity, driven by higher population density and greater industrial activity. In contrast, northern DisCos contribute a smaller share, underlining regional differences in demand.
Nigeria’s electricity demand remains heavily concentrated in a few regions. It is observed that The Big Three – Abuja, Ikeja and Eko – dominate national demand, shaping grid priorities. This pattern highlights the importance of planning for grid stability, ensuring that supply meets the needs of both high‑demand urban centres and lower‑demand regions.
See full list below:
- AbujaDisCo - 591 MW
- IkejaDisCo - 584 MW
- EkoDisCo - 499 MW
- IbadanDisCo - 369 MW
- BeninDisCo - 249 MW
- EnuguDisCo - 239 MW
- PHarcourtDisCo - 215 MW
- KanoDisCo - 208 MW
- KadunaDisCo - 195 MW
- JosDisCo - 174 MW
- YolaDisCo - 92 MW
Total - 3,415 MW
See the X post below:
How to collect free electricity meter
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government announced that Nigerians in all 36 states, including Abuja, can walk into the nearest electricity supply office to request a free meter and installation. Officials state that this initiative is part of a nationwide reform programme aimed at closing Nigeria’s estimated seven million electricity meter gap.
In January 2026, the Federal Government intensifies efforts to deliver free electricity meter installation across Nigeria’s power sector. Authorities warn electricity distribution companies against extorting consumers during the deployment process.
The government commits to deploying 3.4 million smart meters nationwide under the World Bank–funded Distribution Sector Recovery Programme. The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, makes the government’s position clear during an inspection in Lagos. He inspects a newly imported batch of 500,000 smart meters at APM Terminals, Apapa. Adelabu stresses that consumers must not pay any fee for meter supply or installation.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.