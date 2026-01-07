Chief Osasu Igbinedion Ogwuche recognized among Africa's 100 Most Impactful People for 2025

Founder of TOS Foundation Africa and Chief Executive Officer of the TOS Group of Companies, Chief (Mrs) Osasu Igbinedion Ogwuche, has been named among Africa’s 100 Most Impactful People for 2025 by Ranks Africa, in recognition of her growing influence in inclusive governance, civic participation and sustainable development across the continent.

The honour places Ogwuche among leading Africans whose work is shaping policy, institutions and social outcomes in governance, business and civil society.

Driving women’s political representation

Over the past year, Ogwuche has played a prominent role in efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s democratic process, particularly through her leadership on the Reserved Seats for Women Bill.

As convener of the national advocacy coalition backing the bill, she helped elevate women’s political representation from a legislative proposal to a national conversation, drawing support from lawmakers across party lines as well as traditional and religious leaders.

“Inclusive governance is not about charity; it is about building institutions that reflect the people they serve,” Ogwuche said. “When women are represented, public trust grows and democracy becomes stronger.”

Linking reproductive health to development

Beyond political reform, Ogwuche’s work has focused on improving the social and economic conditions affecting women and families. Through the Shift the Needle Campaign, she has supported state-level advocacy for increased domestic funding for family planning and reproductive health.

Anchored by a practical advocacy toolkit designed for First Ladies across Nigerian states, the initiative connects reproductive health to maternal survival, girls’ education, household stability and economic productivity.

“Family planning is not only a health issue; it is a development issue that requires consistent political leadership,” she noted.

Promoting accountability through civic technology

Her commitment to transparency and citizen engagement is also reflected in 469Tracker, a civic technology platform supported by TOS Foundation Africa.

The platform tracks the performance of elected representatives and promotes legislative transparency, helping citizens engage more meaningfully with democratic institutions.

According to Ogwuche, “Accountability thrives when citizens have access to clear, reliable information about those elected to represent them.”

Building dialogue through the TOS Symposium

Ogwuche’s impact is further reinforced through the annual TOS Symposium, which convenes policymakers, civil society leaders, development partners and young people to examine Nigeria’s demographic realities and policy choices for inclusive growth.

A consistent theme across the forum is the importance of evidence-based decision-making, collaboration and long-term thinking in national development.

