The Resource Forum of the Islamic Movement has congratulated the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, following his receipt of the Imam Khomeini World Award in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The forum described the honour as a significant global recognition of Zakzaky’s longstanding commitment to religious leadership, justice and service to humanity.

Sheikh Zakzaky Reportedly Bags Special Award, Islamic Forum Reacts

Source: Original

Award presented in Iran

According to the group, the award was presented to Sheikh Zakzaky on December 17, 2025, in Iran in recognition of his contributions to Islamic values and advocacy for justice.

The Imam Khomeini World Award is conferred on individuals and organisations noted for their roles in promoting Islamic principles and global resistance against oppression.

Forum hails recognition as historic

In a statement issued on December 22 and signed by Professor Abdullahi Danladi on behalf of the forum, the group said the award went beyond personal recognition.

“This distinguished honour transcends personal recognition; it stands as a powerful affirmation of a lifelong mission devoted to Allah, the Ummah, and the oppressed of the world,” the statement read.

Dedication to justice highlighted

The forum said the recognition acknowledged Zakzaky’s unwavering dedication to justice and service to humanity over the years.

“It acknowledges Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky’s unwavering dedication to the cause of justice,” Danladi stated.

Call for renewed global commitment

According to the forum, the award should serve as renewed inspiration for continued advocacy for peace, fairness and resistance against injustice worldwide.

“May this award serve as renewed motivation for the global struggle against oppression and injustice against all,” the statement added.

Prayers and congratulations extended

The Resource Forum extended its congratulations to Sheikh Zakzaky, members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria and the wider Muslim community.

The group also offered prayers for continued strength, guidance and resilience for the IMN leader.

“Once again, our heartfelt congratulations,” the statement concluded.

The Imam Khomeini World Award is presented annually to individuals and groups recognised for their commitment to Islamic ideals and global advocacy for justice.

Source: Legit.ng