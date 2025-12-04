Senator Bassey called for stronger global partnerships to protect Nigerians living abroad

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Senator Aniekan Bassey, PhD, has called for deeper global partnerships and stronger diplomatic engagement to safeguard the interests of Nigerians living across the world.

Speaking during a recent Committee strategy session in Abuja, the South-South lawmaker warned that Nigeria can no longer afford to operate in isolation as global migration, security threats, foreign employment and cross-border education continue to grow more complex.

“Nigeria must strengthen its international relationships if we truly want to protect our citizens abroad. Our people are valuable national assets and their safety must be treated as a priority,” Senator Bassey said.

Nigerians abroad contribute significantly to national development

The senator noted that Nigerians in the diaspora play a major role in driving the country’s economic growth through remittances, investments, professional networks and knowledge transfer.

According to him, their contributions go beyond finances and extend to skills development, global exposure and international collaboration.

“Our citizens abroad contribute billions in remittances annually, invest in businesses back home and serve as important ambassadors of Nigeria. Protecting them is not charity, it is a national responsibility,” he stated.

Daily challenges faced by Nigerians abroad highlighted

Senator Bassey pointed out that many Nigerians living overseas face serious challenges, including immigration difficulties, workplace discrimination, limited legal protection and inadequate access to consular services.

He added that in some cases, these challenges escalate into life-threatening situations.

“Too many of our people are vulnerable. From immigration issues to labour abuse and lack of legal support, the risks are real and continuous,” he said.

The lawmaker disclosed that the Senate Committee will step up talks with embassies, consulates, global migration bodies and Nigerian communities abroad to create clearer channels for reporting grievances and monitoring welfare concerns.

He explained that the aim is to ensure faster responses to distress cases and improve Nigeria’s international representation.

“We are strengthening engagement with key international partners and our diaspora institutions to ensure no Nigerian is left without support when trouble arises,” he added.

Senator Bassey stressed that strengthening global partnerships is not just a diplomatic strategy but a legislative responsibility that will shape future policies and international agreements.

He assured Nigerians that the Committee under his leadership remains committed to pushing reforms that reflect Nigeria’s obligation to protect its citizens wherever they reside.

“This is about Nigeria’s image, dignity and responsibility. We are determined to ensure that every Nigerian, no matter where they live, feels the protection of their country,” he added.

Source: Legit.ng