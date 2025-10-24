Many tenants in Nigeria remain unaware of the full scope of their legal rights under tenancy law

From the right to privacy and fair rent to protection against unlawful eviction, these entitlements are enforceable and vary by state

Legal experts urge tenants to understand these provisions to avoid exploitation and ensure peaceful occupation

Tenancy in Nigeria has long been a subject of contention, often marked by disputes over rent, eviction, and property access.

However, legal experts from Olamide Oyetayo & Co and Olisa Agbakoba Legal have outlined a comprehensive set of rights that tenants across the country are entitled to, many of which remain under-recognised.

These rights, rooted in statutory and common law, aim to protect tenants from exploitation and ensure a fair housing experience.

1. Right to privacy in tenancy agreements

Tenants in Nigeria are legally entitled to privacy within their rented premises. Legal practitioners have stated that landlords must not interfere unjustifiably in the tenant’s use of the property.

Entry into the premises requires adequate notice, reinforcing the tenant’s autonomy and safeguarding against arbitrary intrusion.

2. Right to a comfortable living environment

According to tenancy law experts, landlords are obligated to maintain the property in a habitable condition.

This includes ensuring that basic infrastructure, such as plumbing, electricity, and structural integrity, meets acceptable living standards. Failure to do so may constitute a breach of contract and could be challenged in court.

3. Right to proper notice before eviction

Legal professionals have emphasised that tenants must receive appropriate notice before their tenancy is terminated.

The duration of notice varies depending on the tenancy type—monthly, quarterly, or yearly.

This provision ensures that tenants are not evicted abruptly and have sufficient time to make alternative arrangements.

4. Right to fair rent and rent regulation

Rent must reflect prevailing market rates in the area, and tenants have the right to challenge excessive increases.

Lawyers have pointed to ongoing legislative efforts, including a controversial rent cap bill in the Senate and a similar proposal for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), aimed at curbing exploitative rent practices.

5. Right to security deposit refund

Upon vacating the property, tenants are entitled to a refund of their security deposit.

Legal experts clarified that deductions may only be made for unpaid rent or damages beyond normal wear and tear.

This right protects tenants from arbitrary financial losses at the end of their lease.

6. Right to 0eaceful enjoyment of property

Tenants have the right to occupy their rented property without harassment or interference by landlords.

The law guarantees peaceful enjoyment, reinforcing the tenant’s control over the space during the tenancy period.

7. Right to a written tenancy agreement

Legal practitioners have stressed the importance of a written agreement to prevent misunderstandings.

Every tenant is entitled to a documented contract outlining the terms of the tenancy, including rent, duration, and obligations of both parties.

8. Right to receipt of rent payment

Transparency in financial transactions is a legal requirement. Tenants must receive a receipt for every rent payment made.

This protects against disputes and serves as proof of compliance with rental obligations.

9. Right to peaceful occupation after payment

Once rent is paid and a receipt issued, tenants are legally entitled to peaceful occupation of the property. Lawyers have noted that any attempt by landlord to disrupt tenant’s right to live in peace could be challenged in court.

10. Right to a valid quit notice

Tenants must receive a valid quit notice before being asked to vacate the premises.

Legal experts have explained that this notice must comply with statutory requirements and provide adequate time for relocation.

State-specific tenancy laws in Nigeria

While these rights apply broadly, tenancy laws differ across Nigeria’s states. For instance, Lagos State’s Tenancy Law of 2011 outlines specific provisions on rent control, eviction procedures, and notice periods.

Legal professionals advise tenants to familiarise themselves with local regulations to ensure full protection under the law.

Experts from both law firms concluded that tenants have enforceable legal rights that can be upheld in court.

They advised that “seeking legal advice before entering into a landlord-tenant relationship can help prevent conflicts and ensure a smoother tenancy experience.”

Understanding these rights is not just a matter of legal literacy, it’s a step towards securing fair treatment and housing stability in Nigeria’s complex rental landscape.

