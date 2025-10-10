Sheikh Kabiru Ibrahim Babban Malami Madabo, a revered Islamic scholar and Kano Emirate Council member, has died at the age of 85

He passed away on Thursday evening at his residence in Madabo Quarters, Kano, following a brief illness

The late cleric was known for his advisory role on Islamic jurisprudence and will be laid to rest at Emir Palace Kofar Kudu

Sheikh Kabiru Ibrahim Babban Malami Madabo, a distinguished Islamic scholar and permanent member of the Kano Emirate Council, has passed away at the age of 85.

Kano emirate council now mourns the esteemed Islamic jurisprudence adviser.

Funeral prayer for Sheikh Kabiru Madabo to be held at Emir Palace Kofar Kudu, Kano. Photo credit: Kano Emirate/X

Source: Twitter

According to his son, Sheikh Abubakar Kabiru Madabo, the revered cleric died on Thursday evening at his residence in Madabo Quarters, Kano, following a brief illness.

The announcement has drawn widespread condolences from religious and traditional institutions across the region.

Sheikh Kabiru was widely respected for his deep knowledge of Islamic jurisprudence, known as fiqh, and for his decades-long service as an adviser to the Emir and the Kano Emirate.

His role encompassed guiding the application of Islamic law in daily life, including matters of worship, morality, and social legislation, all rooted in the teachings of the Holy Quran and the Hadith of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The late scholar is survived by three wives, 26 children, and a large extended family including grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The funeral prayer for Sheikh Kabiru is scheduled to take place at 10:00 am at the Emir Palace in Kofar Kudu, Kano. The event is expected to draw a significant turnout from religious leaders, dignitaries, and members of the public wishing to pay their final respects.

Kano Emirate Council

The Kano Emirate Council is one of Nigeria’s most prominent traditional institutions, rooted in centuries of Islamic and cultural heritage.

Based in Kano State, it plays a vital role in preserving the customs, values, and religious practices of the Hausa-Fulani people.

The council is headed by the Emir of Kano, who serves as both a spiritual and cultural leader, supported by a hierarchy of advisers, scholars, and district heads.

Its responsibilities include offering guidance on Islamic jurisprudence, mediating community disputes, and promoting social cohesion.

The council also collaborates with government authorities on developmental and humanitarian initiatives, especially in areas of education, health, and youth empowerment. Members of the council, such as Sheikh Kabiru Ibrahim Babban Malami Madabo, often hold lifelong positions and are revered for their wisdom and service.

Kano mourns the passing of revered Islamic jurisprudence adviser Sheikh Kabiru Madabo. Photo credit: Kano Emirate/X

Source: Twitter

Kano Emir Sanusi speaks out

Legit.ng earlier reported that Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, Emir of Kano, has lamented that Nigeria has not been fortunate with quality leaders for a long time. As reported by Daily Trust, Sanusi said the country has been having "lousy" leaders for many years.

The first-class monarch spoke on Saturday, September 13, at the second Kano International Poetry Festival (KAPFEST) in Kano.

According to Sanusi, genuine good governance is key to the salvaging the country from its current 'unpleasant' condition. He said: “You rise and fall with the quality of your leadership and Nigeria has had lousy leadership for a long time. You cannot give what you do not have until we begin to look at the people who we choose to lead us. And that’s the truth."

Source: Legit.ng