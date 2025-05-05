In a strategic move to strengthen its media presence and connect with a broader audience, Newsland Integrated Media Services has announced the appointment of Anene Chinaza Sylvia, popularly known as Barbeeyy_, as its new brand ambassador.

The announcement was made at a formal unveiling ceremony held in Lagos, where key members of the media and stakeholders were in attendance. The partnership marks a significant milestone for the fast-growing media and PR agency as it continues to expand its influence across the Nigerian media landscape.

Anene Sylvia Unveiled as Brand Ambassador for Media Firm

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Newsland Integrated Media Services, Mr. Emmanuel Anabueze, described the partnership as a bold and exciting step forward for the company.

“This is more than an endorsement—it is a wonderful partnership built on shared values and vision. Anene Chinaza embodies creativity, influence, and purpose, all of which align perfectly with our mission to amplify voices, empower brands, and deliver world-class media solutions,” he said.

In her remarks, Barbeeyy_ expressed gratitude for the opportunity and excitement about the collaboration. She pledged to use her platform to promote the brand’s services, values, and impact.

“I’m honoured to join the Newsland family. I believe in their work and what they stand for—empowering stories, promoting visibility, and helping people and brands find their voice in a crowded media space,” she said.

As brand ambassador, Barbeeyy_ will lead promotional campaigns, appear at high-profile events, and support initiatives across Newsland’s portfolio, including press release distribution, media relations, talent management, event publicity, and digital content strategy.

Newsland Integrated Media Services continues to position itself as one of Nigeria’s leading providers of innovative media services, helping individuals, brands, and organizations grow their visibility and influence.

