A Lagos mother, Balikis Olanrewaju, alleged that her daughter, Adijat Pereira, was murdered by her ex-boyfriend for ritual purposes

She recounted the horrifying discovery of Adijat’s lifeless body, surrounded by ritual items, including a bowl of blood and a calabash

The police have launched an investigation, but the grieving mother fears attempts to cover up the case as she continues to seek justice

Balikis Olanrewaju, a 50-year-old Lagos mother, has alleged that her 25-year-old daughter, Adijat Pereira, was murdered by her ex-boyfriend, Omotolani Taiwo, popularly known as Daine, for ritual purposes.

Speaking to PUNCH, Olanrewaju recounted the events leading up to the discovery of her daughter’s tragic death.

On February 27th, Olanrewaju received a call from Adijat’s boss, reporting her absence from work. Despite attempts to contact Adijat, her phone remained unanswered. Later, Daine called Olanrewaju, claiming he had tried reaching Adijat but received no response. Hours later, Daine revealed that Adijat had visited him, and after an argument, she had fainted and not woken up for several hours.

“It was around 10 am. I tried calling my neighbours, and they confirmed that they had seen Adijat the day before, and that they saw her when she went to bed. I asked them to help me check on her. When they arrived at the house, the doors to the sitting room and my bedroom were left open. I also asked them to check the backyard, but they said she wasn’t at home and might have gone to work.

“I kept calling her number, but she didn’t respond. I thought maybe she was busy. So, I lay down. Then her boss called again, but I didn’t answer this time. I called my daughter’s sister to tell her that they said she (her sister) wasn’t at work, and she reassured me, saying they had a long conversation on Wednesday and that before she went to bed, she chatted with her.

“Not long after, I received a call from her former boyfriend, Omotolani Taiwo, popularly known as Daine. At first, I didn’t want to respond to the call because I was so tense, but I eventually did. He greeted me, and I asked if Adijat had gone to the office. He said he had called her, but she didn’t answer. He told me not to worry and that he would try calling her again.

“After a while, he called me back and said she didn’t answer her call. He then mentioned that he knew her office number and would try calling it. He said he called again, but there was still no answer. At this point, I was worried and didn’t know who else to contact. So, I called my neighbour again, but they confirmed she wasn’t at home.

“Her sister then messaged me, saying that Adijat was at Mubarak’s place. I asked, ‘Who is Mubarak?’ and they replied that they didn’t know him but told me to relax. There was an elderly woman beside me, also worried, and it was around noon by then. Her father had been calling me as well. All this while, we had been sending messages to Adijat, unaware that she had already been killed. The young man, Daine, was using her phone, but we didn’t know this at that time.

“I don’t usually send voice notes, but I sent a message saying, ‘Hello, Adijat. I’ve been calling you, but you didn’t answer. Your sister said you’re at Mubarak’s place, but who is Mubarak? I know you’re dating Daine, and you stopped seeing him because I told you not to. Who is this Mubarak?’

“She didn’t reply. Then I saw a message from her that read, ‘Hello ma, my phone battery is at one per cent; please, talk to me on WhatsApp.’ I messaged her there, asking, ‘Hi Adijat, where are you?’ But again, she didn’t respond.

“While I was chatting with her on WhatsApp, the young man called me from a private number, asking, ‘How far, Mummy? Have you reached her?’ I told him, ‘No, I’m chatting with her on WhatsApp, but she’s not responding.’ He told me not to worry and that he would reach her.

“Around 8:30 to 9:00 pm, he called again with a private number and told me that Adijat had come to him in the middle of the night. He said they had a misunderstanding and argued, and that she hadn’t woken up for the past four hours, and that maybe she had fainted. He promised to give me the address.

“I immediately called everyone and handed the phone to a girl who was with me. He told me to use Uber, but I said no, I wouldn’t take Uber. He asked where I was and directed us to Iyana Ekoro, Abule-Egba. After we arrived there, I sat down, and then he told me that we had reached the right place. So, I entered the compound.”

Gruesome discovery at suspect’s residence

Olanrewaju, accompanied by family members, visited Daine’s residence in Abule-Egba, where they discovered Adijat’s lifeless body on a bed, covered with a towel.

The room contained disturbing items, including a bowl of blood, a calabash, and a human heart, suggesting ritualistic practices. Olanrewaju alleged that Daine had blinded Adijat, inflicted axe wounds, and drained her blood.

The police later confirmed that Adijat had been killed on Wednesday midnight, with her body dressed and positioned by the suspect. Olanrewaju described the horrifying injuries, including knife cuts and attempts to sever her thumbs, which were discovered during a visit to the mortuary.

Police investigation and family’s pursuit of justice

The case was initially handled by the Meiran Police Station before being transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

Olanrewaju expressed concerns about attempts to bury the case, alleging that Adijat’s father had signed an undertaking to halt further investigations. However, SCID assured Olanrewaju that the suspect’s house had been sealed and the case was under active investigation.

