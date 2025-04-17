The Kano State Film Censorship Board has begun arresting tricycle operators using posters and stickers it deems indecent or offensive to public morals

While the board defends its action as necessary to uphold cultural and religious values, some operators argue the move is harsh and lacks clear guidelines

The Tricycle Operators Association expressed support for sanitizing the sector but criticized the board for not officially informing them about the clampdown

The Kano State Film Censorship Board has launched a clampdown on tricycle operators (Keke NAPEP) for using "indecent" posters, stickers, and inscriptions that violate the state's societal norms and values.

Several operators have been arrested in recent raids, sparking mixed reactions among commercial tricycle riders and residents in the state.

Kano has been toughening up the enforcement of pro-Islamic laws in recent times. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Tricycle operators deny knowledge of directive

In reaction, the leadership of the Tricycle Operators Association in Kano said they are not aware of this clampdown.

Though the board insists that the move is necessary to protect public morality, but some operators argue that the crackdown is excessive and affects their livelihoods.

The Executive Secretary of the Kano State Film Censorship Board, Abba El-Mustapha, in a statement issued by the board public relations officer, Abdullahi Sani Sulaiman, stated that the arrests were part of an ongoing campaign to rid the public space of obscene and morally offensive content.

"This is part of our mandates, to censor any visual content before it reaches to the public. Some of these inscriptions and images are vulgar and contradict the cultural and religious values of Kano," El-Mustapha said.

He warned that operators found with offensive materials would face prosecution under the state’s censorship laws.

Tricycle operators react

Some tricycle operators however expressed frustration over the arrests, arguing that the board’s definition of "indecent" is too broad.

Affected individuals say stickers are meant for decoration and not ill-intended. Image: FB/Abba Yusuf

Source: Facebook

Sani Joker, a tricycle rider in the Sharada area, said:

"Most of us just put stickers for decoration or to express ourselves. If the government says some are bad, they should tell us clearly what is allowed instead of arresting people."

Another operator, Idris Magaji, questioned the priority of the authorities.

“There are bigger issues like insecurity and unemployment in the state and everywhere. Why focus on stickers and posters?" He said.

Operators' chairman commends government effort

In reaction, the leadership of the Tricycle Operators Association in Kano said they are not aware of this clampdown.

Speaking to Legit.ng correspondent in Kano, the chairman, Comrade Nazifi BK Gidan kudi say as an association, they have not been informed about this development.

He however applauded the decision of the censorship board, noting that they have help in easing their to work to sanitize the tricycle operation business.

“This is something that has been part of our ongoing efforts to sanitize the business, and positively contribute to societal development.”

“We have already begun preparations to commission our uniform forces within the ambit of law, to help us carry our works to sanitize the business.”

“We have already informed the commissioner and state police, and now we are waiting for approval to launch our forces,” he added.

The chairman, further expressed disappointment over how the censorship board failed to officially inform the leadership association of the tricycle operators about this clampdown.

“Alebit, this is something good but we have not been informed, and I don’t know about it till now. Ideally, if the censorship board recognizes us as an association, they would have informed us of this. “

While some residents also support the board’s action, others however believe the government should focus on more pressing issues.

A resident, Malama Rabia Musa, said:

"Some of these tricycles have inappropriate images that children see daily. It is not good for our morality, and for the young ones too. The government is right to regulate them."

However, a student, Salihu Abdullahi argued this is akin to in infringement upon their human rights.

“This feels like moral policing. People should have the freedom to decorate their vehicles as long as it is not hate speech or illegal."

Keke riders accuse Kano road officials of extortion

In a similar development, the Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) had expressed deep concern over the increasing threats and physical attacks on its personnel while on duty.

Meanwhile, tricycle operators in the state have accused KAROTA officials of harassment and extortion, fueling tensions between traffic regulators and commercial drivers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng