Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka has criticised the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation’s ban on Eedris Abdulkareem’s song, describing it as censorship and a threat to free expression

Soyinka warned that silencing socio-political commentary signals an authoritarian slide and undermines democratic principles

He called for the reversal of the decision, emphasising the importance of safeguarding artistic and political freedom

Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka has condemned the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation’s (NBC) decision to ban Eedris Abdulkareem’s song, ‘Tell Your Papa,’ calling for the reversal of the action.

The song, which criticises President Bola Tinubu and his son Seyi over the worsening economy and hardship in Nigeria, was deemed “objectionable” by the NBC and prohibited from airing on radio and television.

The ban has ignited widespread outrage among Nigerians, with many viewing it as an attack on free expression.

Soyinka warns against censorship culture

In a statement issued from New York University, Abu Dhabi, on Sunday, Soyinka described the ban as a return to the culture of censorship and a threat to artistic and socio-political commentary.

He argued that governments intolerant of criticism and reliant on praise-singers risk sliding into authoritarianism. Soyinka highlighted past attempts to suppress free expression in Nigeria, warning that such actions undermine democratic principles and create an atmosphere of unchecked power.

Call for reversal and reflection

Soyinka urged the NBC to reverse its decision, emphasising the fundamental right to free expression as a cornerstone of democracy.

He noted that censorship often backfires, inadvertently promoting the banned content and boosting its visibility. Soyinka’s remarks also praised the resilience of artists like Abdulkareem, who continue to challenge societal issues despite attempts to silence them.

In the words of the Nobel Laureate:

“Courtesy of an artist operating in a different genre – the cartoon – who sent me his recent graphic comment on the event, I learnt recently of a return to the culture of censorship with the banning of the product of a music artist, Eedris Abdulkareem.

“My position is that such a progressive move by the government and its agencies does not go far enough. It is not only the allegedly offensive record that should be banned – the musician himself should be proscribed. Next, PMAN, or whatever musical association of which Abdulkareem is member, should also go under the hammer. Nor should we ignore the cartoonist, Ebun Aleshinloye, who not only etched out his trenchant response to the ban but disseminated it all the way to Abu Dhabi. Let’s simply go the whole hog!

“I have yet to listen to the record, but the principle is inflexibly etched on any democratic template. It cannot be flouted. That, surely is basic. This is why I feel that we should look on the bright side of any picture and thus recommend the Aleshinloye’ cartoon – and others in allied vein – as an easy to apprehend, easy to digest summation of the wisdom of attempting to stifle unpalatable works of art or socio-political commentary, The ban is a boost to the artist’s nest egg, thanks to free governmental promotion. Mr. Abdulkareem must be currently warbling his merry way all the way to the bank. I envy him.

​“We have been through this before, over and over again, ad nauseum. We know where it all ends. It is boring, time-wasting, diversionary but most essential of all, subversive of all seizure of the fundamental right of free expression. It also creates a permissive atmosphere of trickle-down power where governors have been known to pursue social critics across state borders, kidnap and imprison them for long spells, using the judicial machinery of never-ending trials.

“Oh, bear in mind also theocratic “authorities” that continue to arrogate to themselves the right to arrest and imprison artists and thinkers for their expression of opinion and vision of human existence. The fundamental right of free expression, as already touched upon, is not a closet affair, it is never hidden but echoes as loudly on international fora as in the most obscure hamlet.

“​Any government that is tolerant only of yes-men and women, which accommodate only praise-singers and dancers to the official beat, has already commenced a downhill slide into the abyss. Whatever regulating body is responsible for this petulant irrationality should be compelled to reverse its misstep.”

