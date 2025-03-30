Eid-el-Fitr offered Nigerian Muslims a meaningful opportunity to give back through acts of generosity and compassion

From observing Zakat-ul-Fitr to feeding the less privileged and supporting educational initiatives, they embraced the true spirit of the celebration

These efforts strengthened community bonds and brought joy to those in need, reflecting the values of unity and kindness central to Eid

Eid-el-Fitr, a significant celebration marking the end of Ramadan, is a time for joy, gratitude, and reflection for Muslims worldwide.

Beyond the festivities, Eid offers an opportunity to give back to the community, strengthen bonds, and help those in need.

5 Ways Nigerian Muslims Can Give Back on Eid-el-Fitr

Nigerian Muslims, in particular, have embraced the spirit of charity on this sacred occasion, following Islamic principles of generosity. Here are five meaningful ways they gave back on Eid-el-Fitr.

1. Observing Zakat-ul-Fitr

Zakat-ul-Fitr, a compulsory act of charity for Muslims, was a key way Nigerians supported the less privileged during Eid-el-Fitr. Many Muslims ensured their Zakat-ul-Fitr was paid before the Eid prayer, helping those in need partake in the festivities.

This form of almsgiving, usually given in staple foods such as rice or maize, provided sustenance to struggling families, enabling them to share in the joy of Eid.

By adhering to this obligation, Nigerian Muslims demonstrated compassion and fulfilled their religious duties.

2. Feeding the less privileged

Another impactful way Nigerian Muslims contributed during Eid-el-Fitr was by organising feeding programmes for the less privileged.

Across cities and towns, individuals and community groups prepared and distributed cooked meals to those in need.

Whether it was providing meals for street children or delivering food packs to rural areas, these acts of kindness ensured that no one was left hungry during the celebrations.

This initiative brought smiles to many faces and reinforced the values of unity and kindness.

3. Participating in charity drives

Charity drives were a popular avenue for Nigerians to extend their generosity during Eid-el-Fitr. Many Muslims collaborated with mosques, non-profit organisations, and social groups to collect and distribute essential items such as clothing, toiletries, and financial support.

These drives targeted vulnerable groups, including orphans, widows, and displaced persons, ensuring that the celebrations reached even those in dire circumstances.

By pooling resources and working collectively, Nigerian Muslims created a far-reaching impact.

4. Supporting education initiatives

Eid-el-Fitr also served as a platform for promoting education among underprivileged children. Nigerian Muslims supported educational initiatives by donating books, stationery, and school supplies to children in need.

Additionally, some individuals sponsored the education of children from low-income families, providing them with the opportunity to build a brighter future.

These efforts highlighted the long-term significance of charity and its role in empowering communities through education.

5. Visiting the sick and elderly

Visiting the sick and elderly was another thoughtful way Nigerian Muslims gave back on Eid-el-Fitr. Hospitals and care homes saw an influx of visitors bringing gifts, prayers, and companionship to patients and residents.

These visits provided emotional support to those who might otherwise have felt isolated during the festivities. By showing empathy and care, Muslims spread the message of love and compassion central to Eid.

