The Anambra State High Court in Ogidi dismissed a contempt charge against HRH Igwe Mac Anthony Okonkwo, allowing him to continue as Alor’s traditional ruler

The Alor People’s Convention had sought to stop the monarch from acting as king, but the court ruled that he could continue pending his appeal

The ruling was hailed as a victory for truth and peace, with the monarch dedicating it to his subjects who chose him as their king

Anambra State High Court sitting in Ogidi, Idemili North local government area of Anambra State, has dismissed contempt charge preferred against the traditional ruler of Alor community, HRH Igwe Mac Anthony Okonkwo.

The monarch was facing a contempt charge at a state High Court in Ogidi, for allegedly parading himself as traditional ruler, against a ruling of a High Court, which stopped him from discharging the functions of a traditional ruler in that community.

Nigerian court absolves prominent Anambra monarch of wrongdoing.

Monarch can continue ruling - court rules

But in its ruling on Thursday, March 27, the court, presided over by Justice Chukwudi Nwankwo, ruled that Igwe Okonkwo is at liberty to continue to discharge his duties as traditional ruler, pending the determination of his appeal at the appellate court.

Justice Nwankwo averred that though a High Court ruled that the monarch should stop parading himself as traditional ruler of Alor, yet, he quickly stayed the execution of the High Court ruling, and also appealed the judgement at the Appeal Court.

The Alor People's Convention (APC) had dragged Igwe Mac Anthony Okonkwo and the Regency Council to a state High Court in Ogidi, over the Igweship tussle the community.

Having lost at the High Court, Igwe Okonkwo quickly stayed the execution of the High Court ruling, and also appealed the judgement; while he continued to discharge his duties as traditional ruler of the town.

Dissatisfied, the APC went back to the High Court, where it filled contempt proceeding against the embattled king.

Speaking with our Correspondent after the ruling, counsel to the traditional ruler, Chief Onyechi Ikpazu, SAN, described the ruling as victory of truth over falsehood, as well as victory that will bring peace to Alor community.

Also in an exclusive chat with our Correspondent, the monarch thanked God for the court ruling; while saying that the victory belong to the his subjects, the Alor People, who made him their king.

