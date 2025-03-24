Two Nigerians and four accomplices face 62-year prison sentences for allegedly defrauding U.S. government programs of $50 million through counterfeit checks and identity theft

The syndicate operated a sophisticated scheme using stolen identities, insider bank assistance, and a detailed "fraud bible" to exploit COVID-era relief funds and other federal programs

U.S. authorities uncovered the operation through digital evidence including a Telegram group where members openly discussed their fraudulent activities

Two Nigerian citizens residing in the United States, Solomon Aluko and Nosakhare Nobore, along with four other individuals, could each face up to 62 years in prison if convicted in a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme targeting U.S. government agencies.

The group was arraigned in a New York federal court on multiple charges, including wire fraud, money laundering, and identity theft.

Suspects started operation since COVID pandemic

According to court documents from the U.S. Department of Justice, the defendants allegedly orchestrated a sophisticated operation between March 2020 and March 2025, depositing counterfeit, stolen, and fraudulently obtained checks into bank accounts they controlled.

Prosecutors claim the syndicate used stolen personal and business identities -including assistance from a bank teller within their network - to open accounts where they deposited fraudulent checks from government agencies.

The indictment states that the group attempted to steal approximately 80 million, successfully siphoning around 50 million before authorities intervened.

Fraud bible, private Telegram groups uncovered

Investigators uncovered a detailed "fraud bible" containing step-by-step instructions for the scheme, as well as a Telegram group where members openly discussed their illegal activities.

U.S. law enforcement officials condemned the operation, with FBI Acting Assistant Director Leslie R. Backschies stating:

"These six defendants allegedly used sham businesses, stolen, and fake identities to operate a multi-year cheque fraud scheme, resulting in 50 million in illicit funds being deposited into their accounts."

IRS Special Agent Harry Chavis added that the group "took pride in the multiple schemes that stole nearly 50 million from the American public," exploiting programs meant to assist struggling businesses, the elderly, and veterans.

The charges include conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud (up to 30 years), money laundering (up to 20 years), conspiracy to defraud the government (up to 10 years), and aggravated identity theft (a mandatory two-year sentence).

While the defendants - Aluko, Nobore, and four others from New York, New Jersey, and Florida—face severe penalties if convicted, U.S. authorities reiterated that they remain presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

