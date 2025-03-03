Former Military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) admitted in his autobiography that MKO Abiola won the June 12, 1993 presidential election

The Abiola family expressed disbelief at how long it took for this acknowledgment, highlighting the election's significant impact on Nigerian society

Prof Yemi Osinbajo, who reviewed the book, quoted Babangida's reflection on the detailed election results, confirming Abiola's victory

Abuja, Nigeria – Recently, former Military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) admitted that the late Basorun Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola won the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

The June 12 election has been a heated topic with different accounts of the events narrated by various parties.

However, in his autobiography, "A Journey in Service," launched in Abuja, the former President stated he was convinced that Abiola won.

Autobiography review by Prof Yemi Osinbajo

According to Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria’s immediate past Vice President, who reviewed the book, Babangida addressed the question of whether Abiola actually won the June 12 election.

Osinbajo quoted Babangida:

"Although I am on record to have stated after the election that Abiola may not have won the election, upon deeper reflection and a closer examination of all available facts, particularly the detailed election results, which are published as an appendix to this book, there was no doubt that MKO Abiola won the June 12 elections."

Family's reaction and painful memories

In a statement, Kola Abiola, on behalf of the family of the late MKO Abiola, said the memoir reopened painful memories of the tragic events of the annulled election.

The Abiola family insisted that the lessons from the annulled June 12 election have not been learnt. Kola expressed the family’s disbelief at how long it took Babangida to publicly acknowledge what the world already knew.

"It took the former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, an incredibly long 32 years to confirm what the whole world knew all along—that Bashorun MKO Abiola won the 1993 presidential election," Kola said.

Impact on Nigerian society

Kola Abiola noted that the June 12 election’s significance extended beyond just his family, stressing that many other families were directly impacted by the annulment, and numerous lives were lost in its aftermath.

"There were so many other families directly affected and lives lost as a result of the annulment, not to mention the profound impact on the unity and economic development of our great country, Nigeria, to date," he said.

“I Regret June 12 Annulment” - IBB

Legit.ng earlier reported that in a revealing speech at the launch of his autobiography, "A Journey in Service," held in Abuja on February 20, a former military president, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), expressed regret over the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

Babangida admitted that given another chance, he would handle the situation differently.

According to Dailytrust, following the book review by former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Babangida took full responsibility for the cancellation of the election, which had been a contest between Moshood Abiola, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), and Bashir Tofa of the National Republican Convention (NRC).

