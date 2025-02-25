Former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, shared a humorous and memorable experience from his youth as a soldier in his autobiography, A Journey in Service

While reminiscing about his time in Kaduna, Babangida recounted how bringing female friends to his barracks room nearly got him into trouble with his commander, Major Arthur Unegbe

Babangida's candid revelation offers a glimpse into the lighter side of his life, providing a human touch to the story of a man who later became one of Nigeria's most influential leaders

Niger, Nigeria - The former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, fondly known as IBB, recently shared a memorable experience from his youth as a soldier, which he recounted in his autobiography, A Journey in Service.

This event almost landed him in trouble and has remained etched in his memory.

“How Bringing Ladies to My Barracks’ Room Almost Got Me into Trouble as Young Soldier” -IBB

In his candid revelation, IBB narrated how he spent two unforgettable years in Kaduna after returning from India.

He described this period as a time of hard work and camaraderie with his friends, including Lt. Garba Duba, Lt. Chris Ugokwe, and Lt. Roland Ogbonna.

They not only worked diligently but also indulged in the pleasures of youth, spending long nights out and hosting lively gatherings.

In the book, he wrote:

“I spent two memorable years in Kaduna after India. It was also a period I could never forget, with friends like Lt Duba, Lt Chris Ugokwe, Lt Roland Ogbonna. Together, we worked hard. But we also partied a lot, spent long nights out, were consumed by human self- indulgence, and did what every young man did! It was great fun.

“One day, I brought a group of female friends to the apartment Garba Duba and I shared in the barracks’ unmarried housing section, violating the rules! Just as I stepped out to purchase drinks for my guests, the sound from my loud gramophone record player must have filtered out, causing our commander at the time, Major Arthur Unegbe, to inquire from my friend, Lt Roland Ogbonna, where the female giggles and ‘the noise were coming from’! Roland, who knew the culprit was me, lied to the commander but assured him that the culprit would be fished out!!

“Meanwhile, the commander ordered that the culprit be put under house arrest whenever he was identified. In the interim, Roland, pretending to be looking for the culprit, asked in his broken Hausa: Kai nekwo?’ (Are you the one?!!); that is, ‘Are you the one guilty of illicitly entertaining female guests and playing loud music?’ Until we parted ways many years later, those words, K’ai ne kwo, became my pet name for Roland.”

General Ibrahim Babangida's recount of his youthful indiscretions offers a glimpse into the lighter side of his life, providing a human touch to the story of a man who later became one of Nigeria's most influential leaders.

“Why I changed my name to Babangida” - IBB

Legit.ng earlier reported that former military president Ibrahim Babangida has shared the reason behind adding Babangida to his name in his newly released autobiography, A Journey in Service.

Babangida revealed that the decision was made due to frequent inquiries from his colleagues who often confused his name.

