Daniel Bwala, a presidential aide, claimed the 2020 #EndSARS movement introduced "irresponsible protesting" in Nigeria

Bwala dismissed allegations that security forces shot at #EndSARS protesters, stating investigations were conducted on law enforcement lapses

Despite government denials, reports of shootings at the Lekki tollgate on October 20, 2020, continue to fuel debates on Nigeria’s protest rights

Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Policy Communication, has criticized the #EndSARS protests of 2020, claiming they marked the start of what he described as "irresponsible protesting" in Nigeria.

During an interview with News Central on Wednesday, February 12, Bwala argued that past protests in the country were structured and orderly, unlike the #EndSARS demonstrations.

“The #EndSARS protests introduced a new form of disorganized demonstrations. Unlike previous protests that were well-coordinated, this movement created instability and disrupted public order. No government anywhere would allow such a situation to escalate unchecked," Bwala said.

He insisted that security agencies had to intervene to maintain law and order, Vanguard reported.

Presidency dismisses allegations of protester killings

When asked about allegations that security operatives shot at #EndSARS protesters, Bwala denied any government involvement in such actions.

“The administration did not order the shooting of protesters. While there were lapses on the part of law enforcement, these incidents were investigated, and a panel was set up to examine the claims," he stated.

His remarks contradict reports by eyewitnesses and human rights organizations, which have alleged that security forces fired at peaceful demonstrators at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos on October 20, 2020.

#EndSARS Movement and Lekki Tollgate Controversy

The #EndSARS protests began as a nationwide movement against police brutality, particularly targeting the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a police unit accused of abuse, extortion, and extrajudicial killings.

The protests reached a climax on October 20, 2020, when soldiers reportedly opened fire on demonstrators at the Lekki tollgate.

While the federal government has maintained that it did not order the use of force, the incident remains one of the most controversial moments in Nigeria’s recent history, The Cable reported.

With tensions over the protests still lingering, Bwala’s remarks have reignited debates over the government's handling of dissent and the right to peaceful assembly in Nigeria.

15 EndSARS protesters languishing in Lagos jails

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that years after the suppression of nationwide #EndSARS protests against police brutality, at least 15 protesters arrested in 2020 are still being detained.

According to Amnesty International, the majority of the detainees are held without trial in Kirikiri and Ikoyi correctional centres in Lagos.

In the statement signed by Isa Sanusi, its media and communications manager in Nigeria, the organisation also said authorities have filed trumped-up charges including possession of unlawful firearms, theft, arson, and murder against many of the detained protesters.

