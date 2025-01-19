The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) announced a system upgrade and maintenance on the passport portal for applicants within Nigeria

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) announced on X (formerly Twitter) on 19 January 2025 that it was conducting a system upgrade and maintenance on the passport portal for applicants within Nigeria.

This public notice aimed to inform citizens about the temporary changes affecting the passport application process.

Details of the Announcement

PUBLIC NOTICE SYSTEM UPGRADE AND MAINTENANCE ON THE PASSPORT PORTAL

The Nigeria Immigration Service wishes to inform the public that we are currently conducting a system upgrade and maintenance on the passport portal for applicants within Nigeria.

1. Please note that this upgrade does not affect other services, including passport applications for those applying from outside Nigeria, which remain fully operational.

2. Our dedicated team is working tirelessly to complete the upgrade and restore full service within the next 72 hours.

3. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and deeply appreciate your patience and understanding during this period.

4. The Nigeria Immigration Service remains committed to serving you efficiently and with excellence.”

Nigeria Immigration Service

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) is responsible for managing immigration and border control in Nigeria.

Established in 1958, the NIS handles various services, including passport issuance, visa applications, and border security.

he NIS has undergone several reforms to enhance its efficiency and service delivery, including the introduction of online application processes for passports and visas.

Nigeria Improves on Visa Openness Index

Legit.ng reported that Nigeria is currently number six in Africa, a notable improvement in the continent's visa openness index that shows how easy it is to get a visa from Nigeria.

Visa openness is the ease with which travelers can get authorization to go to and enter a country, pending final determination by the destination immigration officers, according to new reports from the African Development Bank (AfDB) and other sources.

Last year, the AfDB released its Africa Visa Openness Index, noting that the continent had made strides in granting visas to facilitate cross-border travel, increase trade, investment, and regional integration.

