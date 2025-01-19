Mrs Tochukwu Ezemma, wife of missing Anambra billionaire Benjamin Ezemma, expresses frustration over the lack of progress in the investigation into her husband's abduction

Ezemma, who was abducted on November 12, 2024, is still missing, and his wife accuses the state government and security agencies of inaction

Mrs Ezemma raises concerns about the lack of transparency in the investigation

Awka, Anambra state - Mrs Tochukwu Ezemma, the wife of missing Anambra-based billionaire and estate developer Benjamin Ezemma, has publicly expressed her frustration with the handling of her husband’s disappearance.

Ezemma, widely known as BigBen, was abducted on 12th November 2024 and has been missing ever since.

In an emotional statement, Mrs Ezemma called for urgent action from security agencies, demanding to know the whereabouts of her husband.

She stated that she is deeply dissatisfied with the lack of progress in the investigation into his abduction.

The heartbroken wife spoke out about the painful ordeal her family has endured, saying:

“It’s been over two months of extreme torture for me, my children, and the entire family. I ask again, where is my husband and the father of my three innocent children?”

“What exactly is the problem? What in the name of God is this problem that cannot be talked over?," she said.

Mrs Ezemma accused the Anambra government of inaction, pointing out that her husband’s disappearance, despite his significant contributions to the state's economy, has not seemed to garner the attention it deserves.

“They have surmised the abduction of my husband as business gone wrong. My husband is not a nobody in Anambra State. He has imparted a lot through his entrepreneurial spirit,” she emphasized.

Concerns over lack of government action

Mrs Ezemma criticized what she described as a “conspiracy of silence” from both the state government and security agencies, Nigerian Tribune reported.

She called on the people of Anambra State to help her demand answers from the authorities.

“Ndi Anambra please help me ask the authorities if the law has changed on investigations and arrests because my husband, a young man in his prime, is missing,” she said.

She expressed the agony of not knowing what happened to her husband and pleaded for information.

“Everybody please come to my aid. I need to know what happened to the father of my innocent little kids,” Mrs Ezemma said.

The grieving wife also raised concerns over the lack of transparency in the case. She questioned the refusal to disclose the identity of those allegedly involved in her husband's disappearance, Vanguard reported.

“Who are these high-profile men he had this meeting with that can’t be told to the world or arrested?” she asked.

According to Mrs Ezemma, the Department of State Services (DSS) informed the family that the case is in court, but there has been no clarity on the specifics.

“The DSS said the case is in court, that the family should get a lawyer to follow up for us in court, but we need to know who is the case against? What is the person/s charged with?” she demanded.

