A suspected internet fraudster has been arrested after allegedly killing one EFCC operative and injuring another during an operation in Anambra state

The slain officer was buried in Sokoto on January 18, while the suspect is in custody at the EFCC’s zonal headquarters in Enugu

Police confirmed the attack and recovery of a pump-action gun, noting that internet fraudsters are becoming increasingly violent in their efforts to evade justice

A suspected internet fraudster has been arrested after allegedly killing an operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) during an operation in Anambra state.

The tragic incident, which occurred on Friday, January 17, also left another EFCC officer seriously injured.

According to an EFCC official, the suspect opened fire on the operatives as they attempted an arrest, killing one officer and injuring another.

"The incident was a very unfortunate one; the dead officer has been buried today in Sokoto. The incident shows the dimension that internet fraud is taking," a credible source said.

The slain officer was laid to rest in Sokoto on Saturday, January 18, while the suspect is now in custody at the EFCC's zonal headquarters in Enugu state.

"The guy (suspect) has also been detained at our office in Enugu today," the official added.

Police confirm attack against EFCC operative

Tochukwu Ikenga, the spokesperson for the Anambra police, confirmed the attack and subsequent arrest of the suspect, The Cable reported.

"Anambra police operatives in the early hours of 17/1/2025 responded to a distress call at No. 1 Ekwutife Close, Ifite, and arrested one suspect and recovered one pump-action gun.

"EFCC operatives on investigation activities were attacked by a suspect, which resulted in the death of one and serious injury to another," Ikenga said.

The police spokesperson confirmed that investigations into the incident have begun, and authorities are working to uncover further details, Leadership reported.

"The police have commenced an investigation into the incident, and further developments will be communicated," Ikenga said.

The incident highlights the increasing danger faced by law enforcement in combating internet fraud, with internet fraudsters becoming more violent in their attempts to evade justice.

The EFCC has vowed to continue its fight against cybercrime despite this tragic loss.

EFCC vows action against “Yahoo boys” in Nigeria

