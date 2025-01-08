NAF engineers restored a Dornier DO-228 aircraft grounded for 23 years, showcasing their expertise and commitment to indigenous aviation maintenance

Aircraft engineers and technicians of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have accomplished a remarkable milestone by restoring a Dornier DO-228 aircraft that had been grounded since 2001.

The achievement underscores the NAF’s growing capabilities in indigenous aviation maintenance and its determination to enhance operational readiness.

The aircraft, previously operated by the defunct Ministry of Mines, Power, and Steel, had been abandoned at a facility in Kaduna.

Repaired aircraft grounded for 23 years

Following a presidential directive for ministries, departments, and agencies to transfer grounded assets to the NAF for evaluation, the service embarked on the reactivation project. Renamed “NAF-039,” the aircraft had logged only 1,081 flight hours since its commissioning.

Between June and September 2024, a team of five engineering officers and 40 technicians from the NAF 431 Engineering Group in Kaduna meticulously executed the project.

The process demanded advanced technical expertise and strict adherence to aviation standards, showcasing the team’s skill and dedication.

CAS hails remarkable feat

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, commended the engineers and technicians for their exceptional work. He emphasized the strategic importance of the achievement, noting it reflects the NAF’s commitment to resource optimization, fleet enhancement, and national security.

“The successful reactivation of NAF-039 is not just an operational gain; it is a testament to our capabilities and our resolve to achieve self-reliance,” he said.

This milestone builds on previous successes, including the first in-country 4,800-hour inspection of another DO-228 aircraft earlier in 2024.

Together, these accomplishments signify the NAF’s progress in reducing reliance on foreign maintenance facilities, while boosting morale within its engineering units.

The reactivation of NAF-039 enhances the NAF’s tactical airlift capabilities, joining a fleet of DO-228 aircraft still in active use globally.

