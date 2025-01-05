Gunmen abducted Professor John Ebeh, a senior lecturer at Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU), Anyigba, Kogi State, on January 4

The kidnapping occurred when the professor’s car was blocked outside his residence in Agbeji, and masked gunmen opened fire, abducting him at gunpoint

A colleague of the victim expressed shock, and university authorities have yet to comment

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted Professor John Ebeh, a senior lecturer in the Department of Philosophy at Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU), Anyigba, Kogi State.

The assailants are reportedly demanding a ransom of N10 million for his release.

The kidnapping took place on Thursday, January 4, around 7pm, when the hoodlums stormed the professor’s residence in Agbeji, a suburb of Anyigba in Dekina Local Government Area.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing sporadic gunshots as the kidnappers made their move, Vanguard reported.

A neighbour, who identified himself as Akpai, recounted the tense moments:

“The hoodlums operated in a commando manner. It was swift. We noticed a car trailing him furiously, thinking it was one of his friends or colleagues until we heard gunshots around his gate."

According to a family source, the professor was negotiating to enter his house when a vehicle suddenly blocked his car.

“He was almost at the gate when some people emerged from their hideout and started shooting. Amidst the confusion, someone blocked his car, and masked men forced him out at gunpoint,” the source said.

The kidnappers called the family on Friday night, demanding a N10 million ransom for his release, Leadership reported.

Although university authorities have yet to comment on the incident, a colleague of the victim expressed shock, saying,

“The kidnapping came to us as a shock. I have just visited his family to sympathize with them.”

