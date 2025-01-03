The BSUPDB has outlawed street hawking and other unauthorized activities in Maiduguri

The ban covers tricycle operations, generator mechanics, and sales on pedestrian walkways and road reservations

Residents are divided, with some supporting the move for city improvement and others urging alternatives for affected livelihoods

The Borno State Urban Planning and Development Board (BSUPDB) has issued a ban on street hawking and other unauthorized activities within the Maiduguri metropolis.

This decision, announced on Friday, January 3, is aimed at promoting a clean, safe, and organized urban environment in compliance with the Borno State Urban Planning and Development Law of 2002.

Mr. Limán Mustapha, the General Manager of the BSUPDB, disclosed that the ban extends to operations of tricycle operators and generator mechanics near key locations such as the Post Office and Monday Market areas.

Activities on pedestrian walkways, junctions, and roundabouts, as well as the sale of engine oil and dumping of construction materials on road reservations, are also prohibited.

Mustapha further stated that mixing cement on roadsides and constructing boreholes along roads are among the activities now outlawed.

He warned those affected to vacate the occupied sites immediately or face legal consequences, Nation reported.

“The board has no alternative but to arrest and prosecute defaulters in a court of law,” Mustapha emphasized.

While the move has sparked mixed reactions, some residents welcomed the decision, viewing it as a necessary step toward enhancing the city’s aesthetics and safety.

However, others have called for measures to mitigate the impact on livelihoods, urging the government to provide alternative spaces for displaced traders and operators.

The BSUPDB has urged citizens to comply with the new regulations to avoid legal actions and contribute to the ongoing efforts to transform Maiduguri’s urban landscape, Vanguard reported

