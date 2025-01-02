FG has started deploying airport shuttle services using locally built compressed natural gas vehicles

Officials from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria accepted the Lanre Shittu Motor buses

The deployment, according to the Minister of Aviation, was carried out following the order of President Bola Tinubu

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The federal government has begun deploying locally assembled compressed natural gas buses for airport shuttle services throughout Nigeria after receiving the first shipment.

Nigeria moves to achieve its global climate goals and reduce carbon emissions. Photo Credit: Lanre Shittu

Source: UGC

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria officials, led by its managing director, Olubunmi Kuku, received the buses manufactured by Lanre Shittu Motors at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

Punch reports that during the unveiling at the Lagos airport, Festus Keyamo, the minister of aviation and aerospace management, said the deployment was in accordance with President Bola Tinubu's directive.

He said Nigeria is committed to lowering carbon emissions and reaching global climate goals.

“What you see here today is a fleet of CNG buses for FAAN to commence passenger movement at all our airports immediately,” the minister said.

The minister said tht Lanre Shittu Motors recently released CNG-powered buses, which were unveiled at the Lagos airport, are zero-emission vehicles that are also outfitted with accessibility features for those with impairments.

He pointed out that the deployment supports the President's goal of encouraging the use of CNG as a sustainable energy source for automobiles across the country while lowering reliance on conventional fossil fuels like petrol and diesel.

The transition to CNG-powered vehicles, he clarified, is a component of the Federal Government's larger initiatives to lessen the financial impact on citizens of the elimination of fuel subsidies.

There are two types of buses, according to Taiwo Shittu, Managing Director of Lanre Shittu Motors: a 31-seater for airport shuttles and a 54-seater for city mass transit.

For increased passenger convenience, both versions come with contemporary conveniences including charging outlets, viewing displays, and air conditioning.

Company launches CNG-powered bus

Legit.ng reported that in response to the increased demand for alternative fuels, CFAO Equipment Nigeria has launched a bus powered by compressed natural gas (CNG), offering road transport operators a viable and sustainable choice.

The 7-meter King Long CNG bus is an environmentally sustainable way to alleviate the financial burden on commuters and transporters at the same time, Daily Trust reported.

Francois Van Bladel, General Manager of CFAO Equipment Nigeria, clarified that the CNG-powered bus is an extremely efficient choice in a difficult economic climate because it is manufactured with the newest technology.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

