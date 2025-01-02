A top labour leader, Festus Osifo, has said the rise in exchange rate (depreciation of the naira) often hikes the price of petroleum products

Osifo explained that the naira-dollar exchange rate's fluctuation directly increases the fuel price index

The TUC boss said his organisation has already presented their 'worry' to state governors regarding how the exchange rate reportedly shoots up fuel price

FCT, Abuja - Festus Osifo, president of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, said the naira-to-dollar exchange rate's fluctuation is the cause of hikes in fuel price in Nigeria.

In an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday evening, January 1, 2025, monitored by Legit.ng, Osifo explained that.

He said:

“Nigerians, we were just championing, that the cost of PMS is quite high. Yes, it is true. And we said in that our document that what is responsible for even the cost of PMS to be where it is today, is actually the exchange rate.”

He continued:

“If this government, as at last year, if they actually wanted to manage the exchange rate, to solve N1,000 to a dollar, it could have been done.

“We championed this last year, but because what was giving the governors more money, what made the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) allocation to increase, is actually the proceed from the exchange rate, not majorly from the proceed of subsidy removal.“

