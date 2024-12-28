Prince Abdul Kadir Mahe, the Chief of Staff to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state, is dead

Mahe, who passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2024, will be buried later today at his residence on Moro Street, Adewole Estate, Ilorin, after the Asr prayer

Governor AbdulRazaq has mourned his death, describing him as a perfect gentleman, community leader, and statesman and praying for his soul to rest in peace

Ilorin, Kwara state—Prince Abdul Kadir Mahe, the Chief of Staff to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state, passed away in the early hours of Saturday, December 28.

The governor's media aide, Rafiu Ajakaiye, disclosed this in a statement released in Ilorin, the state capital.

“In total submission to the will of Allah, we regret to announce the passing of the Chief of Staff to His Excellency, Prince Abdul Kadir Mahe," the statement cited by Vanguard partly read.

“He died this morning, December 28, 2024, as has been destined by Allaah."

Prince Abdul Kadir Mahe's burial details

Legit.ng gathers that the late chief of staff will be buried on Saturday at his residence on Moro Street, Adewole Estate, Ilorin.

The burial rites will take place after the Asr prayer.

Kwara governor mourns late CoS

Meanwhile, Governor AbdulRazaq has mourned the death of his chief of staff, describing him as a perfect gentleman, community leader, urbane public servant, and statesman.

The Kwara state governor also commiserated with the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari; the immediate family of Prince Abdul Kadir; government establishments; and cabinet members.

He prayed that Allaah "accepts Prince Mahe's return, eases his accounts, admits him to al-Jannah Firdaus, and upholds his family upon goodness.”

How Kwara governor's first CoS died

Legit.ng notes that Prince Mahe is the second Chief of Staff in the administration of Governor AbdulRazaq.

Alhaji Adisa Logun was the governor's first chief of staff. He died of COVID-19 complications on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Fafoluyi Olayinka, the special assistant to Governor Abdulrazaq on new media, announced and confirmed Logun's sudden death.

Announcing Logun's death, Olayinka said: “Kwara State Chief of Staff, Aminu Adisa Logun is dead. Indeed, death is the next thing after birth. Black Tuesday here in Kwara.”

