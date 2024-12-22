Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, said the way airline companies jerked up their tickets fares at this Yuletide season is unfortunate.

Sani said airline companies supposed to have fear of God more than commercial bus drivers.

Sani said airflight tickets fares at this Yuletide season is unfortunate. Photo credit: Shehu Sani

He said airline companies ought to have fear of God because their business is in the sky.

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani on Friday, December 20.

“Airline companies whose business is in the sky supposed to have fear of God more than Bus Drivers. The way they jerked up their tickets fares at this Yuletide season is unfortunate.”

Nigerians react as airlines increase ticket fare

@EmmanuelOkede1

Don't blame Them please, it's entirely not their fault. Because, the more the tax, the more they have to keep adjusting. So if they don't they'll or might shutdown. What is business without profits?

@King_Alicho

Does Aviation fuel fall from the sky?

Asking for a friend.

@ApataArc

But Nigeria govt is watching them doing that when there is no increase in their fuel ⛽.

@yusufzone

They realize it's an opportunity and a relatively better option to intending travelers. Reality is that road travel during this Xmas period and beyond is far more expensive than traveling by air, depending on who your kidnapper is! If you doubt, wait until you are kidnapped first!

@OjukwuWils17544

The masses are groaning over the land transportation costs while the bourgeoisie are groaning over air travel prices.

Las Las everybody go feel am

@achirobert1

Airline is not for the poor but the poor follows the rich to board the plane because of the road - the road is dangerous.

@anyebepete

In other climes, airfares and prices of items are significantly reduced to induce patronage and increase sales volume and enhance earnings, but no, it CANNOT happen like that in Nigeria!!! Something must be wrong!

Air Peace, others begin adjusting ticket prices

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the holiday season sees a jump in airfares as many Nigerians prepare to travel for Christmas and New Year's festivities.

In just six months, domestic airline fares have gone up by 218% as a result of increased demand for travel and high operating costs.

The high price of airfares has pushed many Nigerians to postpone their Christmas getaways while some are seeking cheaper alternatives R

