Nigeria ranks sixth in the world for countries with the highest self-inflicted deaths rates, a professor of psychiatry has revealed.

Professor Adesanmi Akinsulore, a Consultant Psychiatrist at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) and its teaching hospital, disclosed the statistic on Monday during a lecture at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso.

The event, organised by The Still Waters Mental Health Foundation, aimed to address the prevalence of self-inflicted death among students.

Men commit suicide more than women

Prof. Akinsulore said men account for 79% of suicide globally, while women are more prone to suicidal thoughts.

Themed “Navigating the Storm: Unraveling the Intricacies of Su*cides Amongst Students,” the programme sought to highlight the urgent need for mental health support in schools and communities.

“Suicide remains a major public health concern. In 2021, it was the third leading cause of death globally for individuals aged 15 to 29,” he said.

Psychology of suicide

While describing suicide as a deeply personal tragedy, Akinsulore emphasised its broader emotional, social, and economic consequences.

The psychiatrist pointed to several school-related factors that increase suicide risks among students, including limited access to psychological care, stigma surrounding mental health, and academic pressures.

He also cited depression, anxiety, substance abuse, and chronic illnesses as major contributors.

Interpersonal issues, loneliness, and exposure to lethal means further exacerbate the problem, he added.

“There is one suicide for every 25 attempts,” Akinsulore noted, underscoring the scale of the crisis.

He advocated for proactive measures to reduce these statistics, including parental support, mentorship, and accessible mental health services within educational institutions.

“Navigating the storm is a collective responsibility. We must work together to foster resilience, combat stigma, and prioritise student well-being,” he urged.

Founder of The Still Waters Mental Health Foundation, Dr Oyewole A. Olutunmise, echoed these sentiments, stressing the power of unity in addressing suicide and mental health challenges.

“This gathering reminds us of the need to replace silence with open conversations. No one should face their struggles alone,” Olutunmise said.

He extended gratitude to sponsors, organisers, and attendees, encouraging continued efforts to build inclusive, supportive communities that promote hope and healing.

Suicide remains a critical concern in Nigeria, particularly among the youth, and experts say targeted intervention is key to reversing the troubling trends.

