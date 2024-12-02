The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) sealed nine establishments, including the Redeemed Christian Church of God

In a bold move to tackle noise pollution and enforce environmental standards, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has sealed nine establishments, including the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and several top businesses.

The enforcement drive spanned Mushin, Amuwo Odofin, and Okota Isolo, targeting establishments that failed to comply with environmental regulations despite prior warnings.

This development was revealed in a statement shared on X by Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, General Manager of LASEPA.

“Our mission is clear: to ensure Lagosians live in a cleaner and quieter environment.

“We issued notices to these establishments, but they refused to comply. This action is necessary for the greater good of our state," said Fasawe.

Among those sealed were:

1. Daily Bakery

2. Redeemed Christian Church of God

3. Gak Universal Allied Limited

4. Ideal Standard

5. Franjane Royal Suites

6. Golden Haven Resort & Suites

7. Festival Hotel Conference Center & SPA

8. FS Service Centre

9. Moulin Rouge Ventures at Olivia Mall

LASG reaffirms commitment to sustainable development

Dr. Fasawe emphasized that LASEPA’s actions are rooted in its responsibility to protect the environment and public health.

“We are not against businesses or religious institutions; our objective is compliance. A sustainable Lagos is a shared responsibility, and everyone must play their part,” she added.

