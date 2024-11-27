Minister Idi Maiha revealed that Nigeria's livestock sector is valued at N33 trillion, emphasizing its potential economic impact

The Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, has revealed that the livestock sector in Nigeria is valued at N33 trillion.

Speaking on Tuesday at an interactive session with members of the House of Representatives Committee on Livestock Development, Maiha emphasised the economic potential of unbundling the sector.

Economic Potential and State Collaboration

Maiha highlighted that unbundling the livestock sector could significantly boost the Nigerian economy by N33 trillion.

He urged state governments to establish dedicated ministries of livestock to facilitate seamless collaboration with the federal government.

"At the moment we are taking stock of those state governments that have external ministry of livestock and fisheries," Maiha said.

"For state governments that have not created, they should give it effect by having a standing ministry for livestock so there would be a seamless relationship between the federal ministry of livestock development and the state ministries of livestock as the case may be."

Investment and Development Opportunities

The minister pointed out the vast opportunities for attracting capital and developing ranching and dairy activities in Nigeria.

"This sector is worth about N33 trillion once unbundled. Once unbundled, we have a huge opportunity to attract capital into the country as well as have a lot of ranchers," Maiha stated.

He noted that there are numerous requests from Nigerian businessmen interested in investing in ranching and dairy activities.

Political Support and Future Prospects

Maiha assured that there is strong political support from the office of the president and the committee for the development of the livestock sector.

"It is a question of settling down and unbundling this ministry, giving it to the formal sector so that it can be derisked and people will know that beyond what everybody has been saying before the creation of this ministry, today, there is a strong political support from the office of the president and then this committee," he added.

