The long-awaited commencement of crude oil processing at the Port Harcourt Refinery has drawn reactions from various quarters, including former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Garba highlighted the significance of this development for the Nigerian economy and the common people.

Adamu Garba's Remarks

Adamu Garba expressed his satisfaction with the refinery's operational status, praising the Nigerian Government and the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) for their efforts.

"Eventually, the Port Harcourt Refinery came back on stream. With not much noise, operating under the radar, the Nigerian Government and NNPCL decided to deliver this monumental achievement. What a wonderful way to end the year," Garba stated.

Garba emphasized the positive impact this move will have on competition in the energy sector, ultimately benefiting the common people.

"The competition this will bring forth will naturally serve the interest of the common people. Thank you, President Tinubu, for keeping it low but delivering high," he added.

Significance of the Refinery's Operation

The commencement of production at the Port Harcourt Refinery marks a major milestone in Nigeria's quest for energy independence and economic growth.

The refinery, once fully operational, is expected to reduce the country's dependency on imported petroleum products, thereby stabilizing fuel prices and ensuring a more reliable supply.

Official Statements

In a previous statement, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPCL, Femi Soneye, described this development as a groundbreaking milestone for Nigeria.

"Today marks a monumental achievement for Nigeria as the Port Harcourt Refinery officially commences crude oil processing. This groundbreaking milestone signifies a new era of energy independence and economic growth for our nation," Soneye stated.

