The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has set a date for the Port Harcourt refinery to begin operation

The NNPCL Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, confirmed the date during an interactive session with the Senate

Kyari said the refinery completed mechanical rehabilitation and received about 450,000 crude oil for processing

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, has said the Port Harcourt Refinery would begin operations in two weeks.

Kyari disclosed this on Thursday, March 14, 2024, during an interactive session with the Senate.

Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, Mele Kyari, discloses the date for the Port Harcourt refinery Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Warri refinery to commence operations in December

Multiple reports disclosed that Kyari assured Nigerians that the delivery date for the refinery and other refineries remains unchanged.

Olufemi Soneye, the NNPCL spokesman, quoted Kyari as saying that the national oil firm will make sure that the promises to rehabilitate the refineries are kept, stating that NNPC completed the mechanical rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery in December 2023.

He said:

“Now, we have crude oil already stocked in it. It is currently undergoing regulatory compliance test before we restream it. I assure you that this refinery will start in the next two weeks”.

According to the NNPCL boss, the Warri refinery has also undergone mechanical rehabilitation and is currently undergoing regulatory compliance with the regulators.

He said the Warri refinery will become fully functional by December this year.

Port Harcourt Refinery receives crude oil

Punch reports that Kyari disclosed that the Port Harcourt Refinery has received 450,000 barrels of crude for processing since the mechanical rehabilitation was completed in December last year.

He asked Nigerians and other stakeholders to cooperate with the NNPCL in rehabilitation.

According to the statement, the Senate Ad-hoc Committee is expected to visit the Kaduna, Warri, and Port Harcourt refineries to see if the work is in progress.

Legit.ng reported earlier that the refinery is set to begin operations after receiving 475,000 barrels of crude oil from Shell Petroleum Development Company Limited.

Shell speaks on crude oil supply to Port Harcourt refinery

The crude oil supply is the first to be made in the past few years due to the poor state of the plant, which called for rehabilitation and testing to ensure readiness for sustainable operations.

Shell said the crude oil supply was significant and made possible via intensive preparations, partnerships, and the dedication of the Bonny Oil and Gas Terminal (BOGT) and the Port Harcourt Refinery Company teams.

The oil firm stated that some activities have been done, including pressure and leak testing, to ensure pipeline integrity by relevant subsidiaries of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPL).

Also, the integrity and maintenance activities on the Oil and Gas Terminal Refinery export pumps and associated parts were carried out at the terminal via diligent efforts of the BOT operations and maintenance teams.

The Crude oil supply is a game-changer

Shell stated that the recommencement of crude oil supply from the BOGT to Port Harcourt Refinery is a significant achievement and a game-changer for the industry and Nigeria.

The intensive preparations, partnerships, and dedication of both teams involved were responsible for overcoming challenges and ensuring safe and efficient supply operations.

FG speaks on the state of a Nigerian refinery

In a previous report, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria is getting closer to raising its domestic refining capacity as the government stated that the Port Harcourt Refinery is 80% completed.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) announced the mechanical completion of the Port Harcourt Refinery in December last year, as the Dangote Refinery is ready to ship its first petroleum products.

The Director of Press and Public Relations at the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Olajide Oshundun, said that the Port Harcourt Refinery would produce two million liters of petrol and 2.2 million liters of diesel daily when it resumes operation.

