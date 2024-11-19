NDPC: Know your data rights, safeguard your privacy

Having access to information is power. However, many people underestimate the damage that can be caused by a wrong person with access to information. In this increasingly digital world, the importance of data protection and privacy cannot be overemphasized.

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) is a regulatory authority responsible for enforcing data protection laws and ensuring compliance with data protection standards in Nigeria. NDPC aims to safeguard the privacy rights of individuals and promote responsible data management practices across various sectors.

The NDPC recently launched a “Know Your Data Rights” campaign, an initiative designed to educate Nigerians about their data privacy and ways to protect their personal information.

In a bid to create more awareness about data privacy rights, the NDPC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a social media influencer, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, as he uses his social media presence to educate more Nigerians on how to manage their data responsibly to be protected.

The rise in data breaches and misuse of people’s personal information has made it essential for individuals to understand the risk involved in being careless with their data including loss of money, identity theft, and even death in extreme cases. By being aware of one’s data rights, people are empowered to take control of how their personal data is being processed and handled.

The Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023, mandates that any organisation collecting and processing personal data must register with the NDPC or face legal consequences. This framework establishes the responsibilities of organisations to know how to handle people’s personal information.

Some of the important data privacy rights in Nigeria are:

1. Right to access

2. Right to be informed

3. Right to rectification

4. Right to erasure

5. Right to withdraw consent

6. Right to restrict processing

7. Right to data portability

8. Right to object processing

9. Right to complain to regulatory authority

10. Right to object automated processing

For more information on your data privacy rights or if you need guidance on the registration process, please visit the NDPC website at www.ndpc.gov.ng or direct inquiries to registration@ndpc.gov.ng.

Source: Legit.ng