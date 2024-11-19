International Men’s Day, celebrated on November 19, honors the contributions of men and boys to society while addressing the challenges they face

Founded in 1999 by Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh, this global event promotes positive masculinity and gender equality through various activities and themes like "Positive Male Role Models" for 2024

The day complements International Women’s Day by fostering a balanced recognition of both genders' roles in families, workplaces, and communities

International Men’s Day is celebrated annually on November 19 to honor the contributions of men and boys to society, while also addressing the challenges they face.

Here are five key facts about this notable occasion:

Reql facts about International men's day. Photo credit: Barwick via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Origins and Founder

International Men’s Day was founded in 1999 by Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh from Trinidad and Tobago.

He chose November 19 to honour his father’s birthday and acknowledge the broader contributions of men in various roles.

Global Reach

The day is now celebrated in over 80 countries worldwide, including the UK, USA, Australia, and India.

It has grown into a global movement, promoting positive masculinity and gender equality.

Annual Themes

Each year, International Men’s Day focuses on a specific theme to raise awareness about crucial issues.

The theme for 2024 is “Positive Male Role Models,” emphasizing the importance of addressing physical, mental, and emotional well-being among men.

Celebrations and Activities

The day is marked by various events such as health check-up camps, workshops, seminars, community events, and family gatherings.

These activities aim to encourage men to prioritize their health and well-being while breaking societal stereotypes around masculinity.

Complementary to International Women’s Day

International Men’s Day complements International Women’s Day by fostering gender balance and recognizing the roles men play in families, workplaces, and communities.

It advocates for a more inclusive and compassionate society that values everyone’s contributions.

International Day of the Girl Child Support

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that on International Day of the Girl Child, Legit.ng joined the rest of the world to lend a voice to the protection of the rights of the girl-child.

For Legit.ng, this means ensuring equality through education; and for this to happen, girls must be properly equipped with menstrual care facilities to stay in school with their male counterparts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng