Six outstanding Master’s graduates from the University of Ibadan have earned full scholarships to pursue PhDs, thanks to their exceptional CGPAs exceeding 7.00

The scholarships were announced during the university's 76th Convocation, celebrating the academic achievements of 2,868 Master’s degree recipients

Vice-Chancellor Professor Kayode Adebowale praised the graduates’ dedication and called on them to use their skills to drive national and societal development

Six outstanding Master’s degree graduates of the University of Ibadan have been awarded full scholarships to pursue their PhDs.

These scholars, recognized for their exceptional performance with cumulative grade point averages (CGPAs) exceeding 7.00, were celebrated during the third day of the university’s 76th Convocation and Founder’s Day ceremonies.

6 Exceptional Graduates Earn Full PhD Scholarships at University of Ibadan Convocation

Source: Twitter

Among the distinguished graduates are Ayomide Adepoju Esther and Abiodun Oyeleye, alongside four others whose remarkable achievements set them apart from the 2,868 students who earned Master’s degrees across various disciplines.

Honoring Excellence in Academia

Speaking at the event, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Kayode Adebowale, highlighted the institution’s commitment to fostering excellence in postgraduate education and research.

“Our post graduate college has over the years, organised series of interdisciplinary discourses delivered by distinguished personalities of the academic and business world both within and outside Nigeria to share their experiences with the University of Ibadan on the broad theme of education and national development."

He noted also that the post graduate college has also continued to be a major driving force to transform research and post graduate institutions.

“Some of our staff and students have distinguished themselves both nationally and internationally through their remarkable contributions to knowledge.”

“Your achievement is a testament to your perseverance and dedication. Having earned a post graduate degree in this era, you are now entrusted with the responsibility of contributing to the revitalisation of our nation’s economy and society with the knowledge and skills you have gained.”

“Be good ambassadors of this university no matter where life takes you. It is my sincere hope that you will go on and make a positive impact in the various sectors of Nigeria’s economy for growth and development,” the VC said.

The Vice-Chancellor encouraged the graduands to become ambassadors of the university and to contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of Nigeria in various sectors.

Lady Bagged Distinction in UK School

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a brilliant Nigerian lady's academic achievement in the United Kingdom has earned her accolades on TikTok.

The talented lady revealed that she relocated to UK in 2022 to pursue a Master's degree in Cyber Security.

Many months after she arrived in the country, she took another bold step to pursue an MSc in Nursing.

Source: Legit.ng