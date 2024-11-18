Bishop David Olatunji Abioye has delivered a scathing message to those donating looted money to churches

FCT, Abuja - Bishop David Abioye, a former preacher at the Living Faith Church, better known as Winners Chapel, has spoken against tithing stolen money.

In a video seen by Legit.ng on Monday, November 18, the protégé of Bishop David Oyedepo urged churches not to accept money obtained through theft.

Tithe: 'Church doesn't need fraudulent money'

The Kwara-born cleric said:

“Job the most blessed man in the East in his time will not touch what is not his own. That is a righteous man. So righteous that God could testify of him before the devil. A man who eschewed evil. He hated evil. I tell people ‘don’t go and steal and come to pay tithe in church. Nobody needs that money; keep your money to yourself. Is the church crying? ‘If we don’t get this money, how are we going to help the project in the church? Who is looking for such money? Before you were born, was project not running in church?’ Before you come to church, was project not running in church? God does not bless evil, neither does he pour water in basket with holes. God does not give increase to wasters, to thieves. A thief is a thief, whether you steal N1 billion or you steal N100,000.”

He added:

“We pray for this nation in particular, and for all other leaders, ‘don’t touch what is not your own. Don’t use the sweat of people to take wine.”

Watch the video below:

Bishop Abioye pays tribute to Oyedepo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Abioye, who recently retired from Winners Chapel after decades of service, said he is "humbled and truly grateful for the gift of men".

Abioye said he is humbled and grateful for the gift of men. He posted pictures from his valedictory service in Abuja, the Nigerian capital city.

