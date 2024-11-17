A truck driver allegedly killed a revenue collector on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway and fled the scene

LASTMA swiftly managed the aftermath, removing the truck and handing it over to the police for investigation

Authorities have launched a manhunt for the driver as the victim’s family mourns the tragic loss

The Lagos State Police Command has initiated a manhunt for a truck driver who allegedly ran over a revenue collector on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday near New Garage inbound Lagos, involved a lone containerized truck with the registration number FST 887 XD.

Investigations have begun to nab and prosecute the on-the-run driver. Image: FB/NPF

Source: Facebook

Both the truck driver and his conductor reportedly fled the scene immediately after the accident.

The General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, confirmed the incident in a statement.

He explained that the revenue collector was fatally struck while attempting to collect dues from the truck driver. The victim tragically lost his life after being hit while crossing the expressway.

LASTMA personnel swiftly responded to the scene, taking steps to manage the situation.

Truck disrupts traffic flow

According to Bakare-Oki, traffic officers removed the truck from the scene to ease congestion caused by the accident. The vehicle has since been handed over to the police for further investigation.

“The remains of the deceased were respectfully handed over to security officers from the Adigboluje Police Division,” Bakare-Oki stated.

He added that the police are coordinating with the victim’s family to facilitate necessary formalities. The victim’s wife, upon hearing the devastating news, rushed to the scene in distress.

LASTMA official commiserate with bereaved family

The LASTMA General Manager extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, expressing profound regret over the tragic incident. He called on transport union leaders to take immediate disciplinary action against the driver involved.

Bakare-Oki highlighted the severity of the situation, emphasizing the need for accountability. He urged drivers to exercise caution and responsibility on the roads to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The police have assured the public that efforts are underway to apprehend the driver and ensure justice is served. The tragic accident has reignited conversations about road safety and the conduct of truck drivers on major highways in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng