An officer of the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and his orderly were reportedly abducted on Saturday night in Delta State.

The incident occurred near the agency's head office as the officer was heading home. It happened along the Isah-Ogwashi-Uku Road in Aniocha South Local Government Area around 8:00 p.m, according to Leadership News.

Sources suggested the kidnapping might be connected to recent arrests of drug-related suspects in the area.

There are suspicions that the abductors, believed to be heavily armed, could be accomplices of the arrested individuals. Insiders also hinted that the kidnappers might have been tipped off about the officer's movements.

The exact details of the abduction remain unclear, but the attackers reportedly intercepted the officer and his orderly in what appeared to be a planned operation.

The motives behind the kidnapping are yet to be confirmed. However, speculation is rife that it could be an act of retaliation for the NDLEA's activities in the area.

When contacted for comments, the spokesperson for the Delta State Command of the NDLEA, Mr. John Kennedy, declined to provide any statement on the matter. Efforts to reach other officials for additional information were unsuccessful at the time of this report.

The situation has heightened concerns about the safety of law enforcement officers in the region. Authorities are expected to launch investigations to rescue the victims and apprehend those responsible.

Source: Legit.ng