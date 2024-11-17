Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, at the State House Abuja on Sunday, November 17.

Modi, who is in Nigeria for a State Visit, Inspected Guard of Honour.

Narendra Modi arrives at the Presidential Villa to hold bilateral talks with President Bola Tinubu Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

It was gathered that Modi arrived at the Presidential Villa to hold bilateral talks with President Tinubu.

Olusegun Dada, a special assistant on social media to President Tinubu, via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) said 21 gun salutes were released in Modi’s Honour.

Legit.ng recalls that the presidency, in a statement, disclosed that Tinubu and Modi would discuss how to strengthen the ties between the two countries.

Modi's arrival in Abuja has created a high expectation for a productive engagement between him and President Tinubu.

The Indian leader arrived in Abuja, the nation's capital on Saturday night, November 16. The 74-year-old is on a two-day state visit to Nigeria.

The Indian community in Nigeria extended a vibrant welcome to Modi. The last Indian leader to visit Nigeria was Manmohan Singh in 2007.

Tinubu speaks as Wike welcomes Indian PM Modi

Legit.ng earlier reported that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, extended a warm welcome to Modi, who arrived at the Presidential Wing of the Ahmadu Bello Airport on Saturday night, November 16.

This significant visit marks a major milestone in Nigeria-India relations, with Modi's two-day state visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

President Bola Tinubu, in a tweet on Saturday night, expressed the readiness to play host to the Indian prime minister, disclosing that the bilateral discussions will seek to expand the strategic partnership between both countries and enhance cooperation in critical sectors.

