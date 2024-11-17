Indian Prime Minister received a vibrant welcome from the Indian community during his historic visit to Nigeria

The Marathi community celebrated India's recognition of Marathi as a Classical Language, showcasing their deep cultural ties despite being abroad

Modi's visit aims to bolster economic, cultural, and diplomatic relations between India and Nigeria

The Indian community in Nigeria rolled out the red carpet on Saturday night to welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a historic visit to strengthen economic, cultural, and diplomatic ties between the two nations.

This marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Nigeria in 17 years, a significant milestone in the bilateral relationship.

Prime Minister Modi receives warm welcome from Indian community in Nigeria. Photo credit: @narendramodi/X

During his arrival, Prime Minister Modi interacted with members of the Indian diaspora, including the Marathi community, who expressed their enthusiasm over the recent recognition of Marathi as a Classical Language in India.

Highlighting the moment on X (formerly Twitter), Modi wrote:

"In Nigeria, the Marathi community expressed joy at Marathi being conferred the status of a Classical Language. It is truly commendable how they remain connected to their culture and roots."

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the vibrant reception from the Indian community, sharing his gratitude on X:

“Heartwarming to see the Indian community in Nigeria extending such a warm and vibrant welcome!”

The visit is believed to show the enduring bond between the two nations, with Modi engaging in discussions aimed at enhancing trade, investment, and cultural exchanges.

Tinubu to host Indian Prime Minister

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu is set to host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Abuja on Sunday, November 16, marking a significant moment in Nigeria-India relations.

This visit is expected to strengthen the ties between the two nations, with bilateral discussions aimed at deepening their cooperation. As the Indian Prime Minister arrives in Abuja, expectations are high for a productive engagement.

The relationship between Nigeria and India has been growing steadily, with cooperation in areas such as trade, education, and healthcare. This visit is likely to further solidify these ties and open up new avenues for collaboration.

