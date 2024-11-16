Ajagba, Ondo State — Tensions rose at the Ajagba Ward 2 collation centre as a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) agent vocally challenged election officials, alleging discrepancies in the results presented during collation.

In a video making rounds on social media, the agent is seen questioning the integrity of the figures, insisting that the results announced were inaccurate.

PDP agent tackles election official over incorrect result

The situation drew the attention of party supporters and observers at the centre, who urged calm while seeking clarity on the agent's grievances.

Election officials, however, maintained their stance, citing records from polling units as the basis for their figures, The Cable reported.

Legit.ng reports that the governorship election, held on Saturday, November 16, 2024, has been closely monitored, with more than 80% of polling unit results already uploaded to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Result Viewing (IReV) portal as of 5:37 p.m.

CDD observations on election conduct

The Centre for Democracy and Development West Africa (CDD-West Africa), through its Election Analysis Centre (CDD-EAC), provided a preliminary report on the election's conduct.

While praising improvements in logistics and technology, CDD noted isolated incidents of voter intimidation, ballot snatching, and disputes over vote counting in some wards.

