The Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe (ANPE) has raised an urgent alarm over the ongoing importation of tainted petroleum products into Nigeria.

Specifically, the group called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take immediate steps to halt this dangerous trend.

Despite being one of the world's largest oil producers, Nigeria still relies heavily on the importation of refined petroleum products, which are used by over 150 million Nigerians.

The country’s refineries, including those in Kaduna, Warri, and Port Harcourt, remain largely dormant, despite billions of dollars invested by the current administration in efforts to revive them.

Group stresses consequences of bad fuel importation

The group, which represents Nigerians living in Europe, warned that the continued dumping of substandard fuel into the country could have serious health, environmental, and diplomatic consequences.

In his statement, the Global President of ANPE, Mr. Solomon Ola, emphasized the severity of the situation, saying:

"The importation of these tainted products into Nigeria is not only an economic and health crisis but also a direct threat to the lives of the Nigerian people.

"This is a national emergency, and we call on President Tinubu to take immediate action."

"The importation of these adulterated fuels is alarming. It’s not just a matter of quality control; it’s a matter of public safety.

This fuel is known to cause serious damage to vehicles, machinery, and engines. The lives of ordinary Nigerians who rely on these products are at great risk," Ola added.

The group also highlighted the role of powerful oil cabals in encouraging the importation of these poor-quality products, alleging that they have thwarted efforts to support local refining, particularly the Dangote Refinery, which is seen as a potential game-changer for the country's energy sector.

In their statement, ANPE urged President Tinubu to order an immediate investigation into the ongoing importation of adulterated petroleum products.

