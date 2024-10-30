The EFCC has announced the arrest of four bank hackers in Abuja during a sting operation at the Nigerian capital

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has made a major breakthrough in combating cybercrime by arresting four suspected bank hackers in Abuja.

The suspects, Chima Anthony Nwigwe, Effiong Victor Emmanuel, Mohammed Bello Mahmud, and Daminan Ali, are accused of conspiracy, unauthorized access to banks' computer systems, and fraudulent withdrawal of depositors' funds.

EFCC says it has arrested four bank hackers in Abuja Photo Credit: @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

Chima Anthony Nwigwe is believed to be the leader of the hacking syndicate. The group's alleged involvement in hacking and compromising databases of commercial banks led to fraudulent transfers and withdrawals through various digital platforms. The EFCC's swift action was prompted by actionable intelligence gathered on the suspects' activities.

How EFCC apprehended bank hackers

According to EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale, the suspects were apprehended in an Abuja sting operation. This move demonstrates the commission's commitment to tackling financial crimes and protecting the public's interests. The EFCC's efforts to combat cybercrime are crucial in maintaining the integrity of Nigeria's financial systems.

According to the anti-graft agency, once the investigations are concluded, the suspects will face charges in court. This development serves as a warning to potential cybercriminals that their actions will not go unpunished. The EFCC's proactive stance on financial crimes is reassuring for depositors and investors.

The alleged crimes of the arrested suspects have serious implications for the financial sector. Unauthorized access to banks' computer systems can lead to significant financial losses and erosion of trust in the banking system. The EFCC's actions aim to prevent such occurrences and ensure that those involved are held accountable.

Source: Legit.ng