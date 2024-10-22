An unidentified man was killed by a moving train in Ikeja, Lagos, just 10 days after a similar accident in Oshodi

LASEMA’s response team recovered the body, handing it over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) for identification

Lagos state authorities are facing pressure to enforce stricter safety measures, as the Task Force plans to arrest traders operating near train tracks

Ikeja, Lagos state - In a tragic incident, an unidentified man was crushed to death by a moving train in the Ikeja area of Lagos State on Monday, October 21.

Legit.ng reports that this is coming just 10 days after a similar accident in Oshodi.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the unfortunate event.

According to him, the agency’s response team was alerted in the early hours of Monday morning and immediately activated a rescue mission, The Punch reported.

He said:

“The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency activated its response team at 08:28hrs following distress calls.

“Upon arriving at the scene at 09:02hrs, the lifeless body of an adult male was found on the train tracks.”

Initial investigations revealed that the man had been hit by a moving train.

His body was recovered by LASEMA's team and handed over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) for further processing.

“SEHMU has transferred the body to the morgue for proper identification and necessary procedures,” Oke-Osanyintolu added.

Lagos govt moves to arrest traders on train tracks

As a result of the recurring accidents, authorities are under pressure to enforce stricter safety measures.

Just last week, the Lagos State Task Force announced plans to arrest traders who operate dangerously close to train tracks, following complaints about the recurring accidents, Vanguard reported.

The task force’s spokesperson, Abdulraheem Gbadeyan, reiterated the agency’s commitment to preventing future tragedies:

“We dislodged some traders last week at Mile 2, but despite repeated warnings and arrests, many continue trading on train tracks. We will intensify efforts to apprehend offenders.”

